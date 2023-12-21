IWC Teams With Warner Bros. to Release Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month

In celebration of the upcoming installment in the “Aquaman” franchise and ahead of the film’s release on Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures has partnered with Swiss luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen to release two limited-edition timepieces inspired by styles supplied for the production of the highly anticipated feature film sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which will be released Friday — the Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month. The new pair of the Aquatimer are one of the largest models ever created by the watch manufacturer and are loosely based on the model that was first released in 2014 as part of the renewed Aquatimer collection.

The watches are housed in a 49-millimeter Ceratanium case (IWC’s proprietary material that combines structural properties of titanium and the scratch resistance of ceramic) with black dials and black rubber straps. The timepieces were inspired by the red and blue glowing prop watches featured in the film, which are worn by the two villains (Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dr. Stephen Shin, played by Randall Park), thanks in part to IWC’s experimental division XPL, which drives developments in areas like advanced materials or g-protection.

More from WWD

IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month

Designed for divers, the Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month features IWC’s external/internal rotating bezel system for setting dive time, which enhances legibility with an inner bezel while maintaining the ease of use of an external rotating bezel. The IWC SafeDive system prevents unintentional changes in dive time, ensuring safety underwater.

They are also equipped with multiple complications done in full black with black dials and hands with either a red or blue Super-LumiNova accents that glow when worn in low-light scenarios or when underwater.

IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month

Powered by the brand’s manufactured 89802 caliber, the watch features a perpetual calendar with digital displays for date and month, with the complication automatically adjusting for varying month lengths and leap years. The chronograph function, displayed in a totalizer at 12 o’clock, adds further functionality, along with a 68-hour power reserve and water resistance of 100m.

The watches are available now at IWC’s boutiques with a retail price of $57,600 and are limited to 25 pieces for each color.

IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month

IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month

IWC Aquatimer Perpetual Calendar Digital Date-Month

Best of WWD