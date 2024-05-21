Ivory Room dresses it up: Expands into former White's Jewelry, adds gown gallery, lounge.

Among the first steps along the path of planning for a wedding ceremony is finding the right wedding dress, and since 2022, Carrolyn Salazar has been providing a role by giving brides-to-be an experience they can remember along the way.

The Ivory Room opened at 211 E. Liberty, Wooster, in an 1,100-square-foot boutique, and recently underwent an expansion, adding a bridal lounge and gown gallery.

To celebrate the growth, Salazar hosted a Pop-in Shop Expansion Celebration on Wednesday.

Emily Crawford of Grafton is in the process of planning her marriage, and came to her former hometown with her mother, Lisa, to see some of the dresses Salazar has to offer. She sees the date and the venue as important, but also finding the right dress.

"We haven't really started looking at dresses. This was our first time out," Crawford said. "It's kind of fun to be able to look here in my hometown. Mom heard about this event and suggested we come here."

Emily Crawford and her mother, Lisa, look over wedding dresses at the Ivory Room during a Pop-in Shop Expansion Celebration. With wedding bells ringing in the near future for Crawford, it was an opportunity to see what is available.

She said she was impressed with the selection and the personal touch, which is point of emphasis for Salazar.

Celebrating the experience

Salazar said in the bridal industry people want to have an experience in hospitality when they are seeking a wedding dress.

"Our mission is to give brides and their families an experience like no other," she said. "We want them to come here and be treated like royalty, like family. We want the experience to be comfortable and happy. I think that is what has helped us grow in such a short period of time."

The experience includes afternoon teas, an appointment with Lerch's Donuts, a brunch and a blooms appointment with The Leaf, as well as some other treats to spoil the brides.

The Ivory Room is unique to Wooster. It provides off-the-rack dresses as well as special orders.

Carrolyn Salazar's dream of operating a bridal shop has been realized and then some, as her store in downtown Wooster has expanded, more than doubling its original size.

The bridal lounge area

The original part of the store features the lounge and fitting area. In February.

Salazar expanded into the former White's Jewelers building and added the gown gallery, and Wednesday's pop-in was to celebrate the expansion.

Appointments are available with Salazar by booking online at https://www.ivoryroomwooster.com or calling 330-289-3720.

Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce President Samira Zimmerly, who attended the event, said the Ivory Room has long been a dream of Salazar's and she is happy to see her live that dream.

The Ivory Room expanded in February, and owner Carrolyn Salazar hosted a Pop-in Shop Expansion Celebration on Wednesday, May 15.

"It is really exciting to see her dream become a reality, and then be able to expand so quickly into this additional space," Zimmerly said. "To have something so unique in our downtown, not only for our community but as an attraction to the community is exciting."

Salazar said being a part of the downtown Wooster environment is another key to the quick success she has enjoyed.

"Teaming with area businesses and being able to send people to all the great restaurants here in town is great," she said. "Wooster is such a treasure and these brides see that when they spend the day here. They love spending the day here."

