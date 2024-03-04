I've Been Working Remotely Since 2015 — Here Are 15 Things I Wish I Knew In The Beginning

After working office jobs that required long commutes and stringent 9-to-5 work schedules, I woke up and decided it wasn't how I wanted to spend the next 50 years of my life.

So, I joined the remote work world in 2015 — transitioning from freelancing to a full-time work-from-home job and back again.

But I would be lying if I said working remotely was always easy. Here's what I wish I knew in the beginning:

1.Don't be afraid to ask if you can alter your working hours to make time for things that are important to you.

2.You don't have to use PTO for things like travel days — or even certain vacation days.

3.Long-term travel is easier to pull off than a weekend away, and you can do it without using much PTO.

4.Your lunch break can be whatever you want it to be.

5.But anytime you want to travel and switch up your schedule, you have to communicate with your boss.

6.Just because you work from home, that doesn't mean you have to literally work from home.

7.Meeting up with other remote workers on "work dates" can do wonders for your mental health.

8.Backup internet is the secret to life.

9.Download work apps on your phone so you can check in on the go.

10.Creating a separate work space in your home is key, no matter how small it has to be.

11.Springing for a computer monitor, keyboard, and mouse is sooo worth it.

12.And invest in a good office chair or standing-desk setup.

13.Getting dressed makes a huge difference. (So does showering and getting ready.)

14.Set boundaries between your work and personal life, and keep them sacred.

15.Finally, be clear with family and friends who live close by that yes, you have a real job, and no, they can't swing by to chat in the middle of the day.

Do you have any remote work tips to share? I'm all ears!

