'I've had to advocate for myself' says independent Coshocton High School senior

Editor's Note: The Coshocton Tribune is profiling one senior from each of the three public school districts in Coshocton County coinciding with graduation. They were nominated by school administrators.

COSHOCTON − Laken Tucker has a firm handshake and a clear sense of purpose, not something you always find in a teen.

The senior at Coshocton High School was orphaned at the age of 9 and has been with the same foster family for about 10 years. She's originally from Newark and has lived in Columbus and Pataskala as well. She came to Coshocton about three years ago.

She plans to major in architecture at Bowling Green State University and wants to become an architect.

While she doesn't have any roots in Coshocton, she's not opposed to moving back someday because of how nice everyone has treated her. While she didn't have many friends her first year in Coshocton, she now has many. And since everyone has treated so nice, she's not opposed to moving back here someday.

"I like the atmosphere. The people here are a lot nicer than in Columbus. It's noticeable, a tangible difference. Everyone here is kind and you don't get that everywhere," Tucker said.

Tucker describes herself as independent. She had to mature quickly and often fend for herself. It was tough, but she's glad she is the person she's become.

"One of the biggest challenges was learning how to go out there and doing stuff myself, because who else is going to do it. I've learned to advocate for myself. If I need something, I need to go out and do it myself," Tucker said. "I needed to learn to do everything very quickly."

Tucker splits her time between CHS and the Coshocton County Career Center, where she is in the business professionals program. It was through the program she earned a internship last summer with McWane Ductile. She worked in many departments at the main office. Tucker is also a hostess at the Coshocton Bob Evans.

"It was mainly to get stable and to get money and save up for college. I paid my car off and that was a big goal for me," Tucker said of working two jobs.

Having as many new experiences as possible and a diverse work background is important to her. Tucker understands the more she knows how to do, the more options she'll have no matter where she goes. She's a member of Business Professionals of America and was previously active in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.

"It's really important to me to know how to do a lot of things. Places like Coshocton, there's not a lot of jobs. If I'm moving somewhere where there's not a lot of options, I know what to do with different jobs," she said.

