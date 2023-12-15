Ivanka Trump Dons Sequins in Monique Lhuillier, Cher Embraces Metallics and More Stars at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Opening

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened its doors on Wednesday with a star-studded guest list ranging from Kim Kardashian to Sylvester Stallone. Pop star Justin Timberlake performed a medley of his hit songs, including “Sexy Back” and “Mirrors.”

The opening party featured cocktail bars set up throughout the property, feather-bedecked showgirls, Rat Pack impersonators and the hotel’s unofficial French poodle mascot for photo ops.

The blue-hued resort is 67 stories with 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, and a spa with Barbara Sturm treatments and numerous retail spots. Among the resort’s retail offerings are Chrome Hearts, Missoni and Giuseppe Zanotti, with plans for Cartier, Alaïa and Graff to open soon.

With so many celebrities in attendance, there were also standout style moments. Here, WWD looks at the stars in attendance and their looks for the evening.

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump took a sparkling approach to style, wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown with a black velvet bodice and silver sequin maxiskirt with a train in the back. The dress has been a popular one for the brand, and has sold out on saks.com.

Ivanka Trump attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13.

Kim Kardashian

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian kept it simple for the Fontainebleau opening, wearing a black dress with a subtle gradient print. She accessorized the dress with a chain link necklace and two rings.

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13.

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake sparked speculation that a potential Las Vegas residency could be on the way with his performance celebrating the Fontainebleau Las Vegas opening. The singer wore a white tuxedo with a red pocket square, black bow tie and black-and-white shoes.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13.

Cher

Music icon Cher joined the Fontainebleau opening festivities embracing metallics. She donned a metallic silver corset top layered under a matching metallic silver puffer coat. She completed the look with a black skirt, fishnet stockings and black flats.

Cher attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady took a dapper approach to red carpet style, arriving in a three-piece suit to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas opening. The former NFL quarterback wore a tailored black ensemble, complete with blazer, vest and trousers. He completed the look with a classic white button-up shirt, a polka dot tie, a white pocket square and black dress shoes.

Tom Brady attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz elevated all-black dressing with a double-breasted suede blazer with military buttons, leather pants and black boots. He accessorized with square-frame sunglasses and adorned his fingers with numerous rings for accessories.

Lenny Kravitz attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13.

