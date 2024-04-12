'It's effectiveness is remarkable': This light-blocking sunshade keeps your car cool and is on sale for $13

No matter where you live, a car left out in the sun can become uncomfortably warm. Shade can be hard to come by — especially in the dead of summer. The solution? The Magnelex Car Windshield Sunshade. You can pick up this light-and-heat-blocking wonder — in plenty of time ahead of your car's interior becoming a hot weather fryolator — at Amazon for a nice discount right now.

💰 Why is this a good deal?

Think about what your car goes through. Constant exposure to sunlight can heat up the interior, especially the steering wheel. Most steering wheels are covered with something called PU leather, a material that is particularly vulnerable to UV rays. Replacing a steering wheel that's been damaged by years of exposure can cost between $100 and $500. Not only is this the best price on the web for this sunshade, but it can help prevent the need for a costly fix.

🤔 Why do I need this?

Climbing into a car that's been in the sunlight can be a distinctly unpleasant experience, especially if it takes your air conditioning a little while to kick in. According to the CDC, the inside of a car can reach 109°F in just 20 minutes on an 80-degree day. Even blocking out a small amount of sunlight can keep your vehicle significantly cooler. At 63 inches by 33.8 inches, the Magnelex Sunshade will fit most cars, trucks and vans.

There's another benefit, too. While your windows might be tinted, your windshield usually is not. If you have anything expensive in your car, this sunshade makes it more difficult for any would-be ne'er-do-wells to get a peek inside. When it's not in use, it easily folds into a small container that you can stick underneath your car seat for when you need it next.

Just think: That privacy can come in handy if you want to sneak in a nap during your lunch break without someone peering in your windshield as you snooze (but it isn't soundproof, so watch the snores. )

This sunshade will keep your ride feeling just as cool as it looks. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

More than 32,000 people have used this shade to keep their vehicles a bit cooler.

👍 Pros

You might ask how well a shade actually works at keeping a car cool. According to fans, extremely well: "Its effectiveness is remarkable. It effortlessly blocks out the harsh sunlight, keeping my car significantly cooler even on the hottest days. I no longer dread getting into a sweltering vehicle after it's been parked outside for hours. The reflective material works like a charm, and I can feel the difference as soon as I step into my car."

Another shopper backed up this sentiment, adding: "Great tool for covering from the sun, but also to sustain some privacy in your car to hide valuables!"

👎 Cons

The most common complaint among shoppers was folding it up after they were done. One said, "The only downside is because of the larger size it’s a bit harder to fold up but not horrible. Overall, I’d purchase again if I need to." Another wrote, "I still haven't figured out how to refold after using ... aside from that, it definitely works at keeping my car cooler."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

