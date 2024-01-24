Italian meringue, Kahlua and more: 11 places for hot chocolate in Westchester, Rockland

One way to make winter bearable? Sitting indoors warm and cozy with a steaming mug of hot chocolate. Even better if there's caramel drizzle on top, perhaps a pretzel (for that sweet and salty flavor), a scoop of ice cream and, possibly, a little booze. The following Westchester and Rockland places offer hot chocolates with a twist and are definitely worth braving the cold to get one.

What follows is a sampling, in no particular order. Scroll down to find your new favorite.

Rockland

Ghirardelli salted caramel hot chocolate at Orangetown Classic Diner in Orangeburg. This winter warmer is served in a chocolate chip rimmed mug topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a pretzel stick for that extra sweet and salty crunch. The diner also has a variety of other just as decadent hot chocolate options.

No one does "big" like a diner and Orangetown Classic, known for its oversized shakes and Instagrammable food (they were a "Best Thing I Ate" in 2023) is no different. Their variety of hot chocolates, made with premium sauces, flavors, extracts and whole milk, will def keep you warm (and "sugared up!")

Options include the Ghirardelli salted caramel hot chocolate in a chocolate chip-rimmed mug topped with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a pretzel stick for that extra sweet and salty crunch; the Peppermint hot chocolate with all natural peppermint bark sauce and mint extract in a mint white chocolate M&M-studded glass topped with homemade whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies; and their white hot chocolate studded with Ghirardelli white chocolate jumbo chips on a vanilla frosted glass, topped with whipped cream and a vanilla drizzle served with a Pirouline chocolate hazelnut wafer.

If that's not enough, there's the "Ultimate Hot Chocolate": Ghirardelli hot chocolate in an Oreo cookie-encrusted glass, topped with a homemade red velvet Nutella stuffed cupcake, freshly toasted marshmallows, whipped cream and Nutella drizzle. 512 NY-303, 845-359-3592, orangetownclassicdiner.com.

Looking for a hot chocolate that's more like a latte? Steamed milk makes this version creamy while the made-from-scratch hot chocolate powder gives if a more chocolatey flavor. 65 S. Broadway, 845-353-4230, artcafenyack.com.

For those who prefer their drinks cold, even in frigid temperatures, Noble serves a decadent frozen hot chocolate. You can also opt for their hot chocolate bomb made from dark and milk chocolate topped with whipped cream, peppermint and marshmallows. 641 Main St., 845-236-6247, noblecafe.business.site.

The baristas at The Village Blend are constantly mixing things up— which means lots of creative winter warmers for you. The cafe's traditional hot chocolate features a rich cocoa powder mixed with a gourmet dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk and whipped cream.

There's also a “Chai Hot Chocolate,” made from a chai blend and chocolate sauce. Other options include white chocolate, caramel, peppermint, strawberry and Nutella. 86 Orange Turnpike, 845-712-5585, thevillageblend.net.

Westchester

Hot chocolate is served in a soft, warm croissant and torched Italian meringue delicately piped on top to resemble fluffy marshmallows at Bella's Bake Shop in Mount Kisco.

How's this for different? A warm croissant filled with hot chocolate! Owner/Baker David Chiappinelli begins with classic croissant dough, expertly shaped and baked in a ring mold to emerge as a perfect flat cylinder, reminiscent of a saucer. He then takes the top 15% of the croissant and, with precision, scoops out the center to create a generous hollow cavity. Then comes the magic — the addition of his bakery's indulgent, housemade velvety hot chocolate.

The pièce de résistance is the Italian meringue, delicately piped on top, then artfully torch-toasted to resemble fluffy marshmallows. 69 S. Moger Ave., 914-864-0311, bellasbakeshop.com.

Add more warmth to your hot chocolate by making it boozy. The creative creation at Augustine's is mixed with infused peppermint vodka, a house-blended hot chocolate (which includes New York State dark chocolate) and brûléed marshmallow. 213 Halstead Ave., 914-315-6541, augustinesny.com.

Why not mix hot with cold with a hot chocolate and ice cream flight? Ice cream flavors include cookie dough, cappuccino Kahlua, cookies and cream and strawberry paired with mint, salted caramel, cookies and cream and white chocolate hot chocolates. And yes, each hot drink contains a little bit of ice cream — this is an ice cream shop after all. 481 Mamaroneck Ave., 914-358-4323, icecreamsocialwp.com.

There's always a sense of fun — and fire — at Bona Bona where the hot chocolate features torched Italian meringue. Other ingredients in this beauty of a winter warmer? Whole milk, heavy cream, quality dark chocolate, Valrhona cocoa, cinnamon, vanilla and salt. 10 Westchester Ave., 914-481-5712, bonabonaicecream.com.

Hot chocolates are made like lattes here, often with a fun design on top (I got a smiley face in a heart). You can also get yours affogato with frozen yogurt and a waffle cookie on top. 579 Warburton Ave., 917-485-9490, wildcultureny.com.

The quality of ingredients is what sets the Blondery's hot chocolate apart, a combination of cocoa rouge powder, confectioner's sugar, coconut milk powder, oat milk and a hint of salt. This vegan mixture is also topped with marshmallow fluff. 922 Main St., 914-488-6168, blondery.com.

The Snackery has its own take on the viral Upper East Side Glace hot chocolate trending on Instagram. Theirs features a cup filled with housemade hot chocolate, topped with a soft square toasted marshmallow with a hole in the middle that's filled with whipped cream and a range of toppings such as M&M's, peppermint, sprinkles and Lucky Charms. 64 Purchase St., 914-481-1636, snackerybakeshop.com.

