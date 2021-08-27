Cult-fave beauty steal: This IT Cosmetics bundle is just $55 right now — it's over $110 off!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

IT Cosmetics has developed a cult following with beauty editors and makeup fans for quality products that are gentle on your skin. And, to celebrate 10 years of amazing beauty products, IT Cosmetics is releasing a special anniversary set at QVC.

It's called the IT Cosmetics Celebrate You! CC+ & Superhero Collection, and there's something in the mix to glow up your entire face. For a limited time, you'll get this amazing package deal for $55 — it would cost you $172.50 if you bought everything separately! Don't feel like paying $55 upfront? QVC's EasyPay program lets you break the cost down into five interest-free payments. New to QVC? You can save $10 off your first purchase of $25 or more with the code OFFER.

Shop it: IT Cosmetics Celebrate YOU! CC & Superhero Anniversary 5-Piece Collection, $55 (was $172.50, if purchased separately), qvc.com

OK, back to the collection...It features five full-sized products that are specially designed to give you clearer, glowy-looking skin, more defined eyes and stunning lashes. Here's a breakdown of exactly what's in the kit:

1.08 oz. Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

0.30 oz. Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara in Black

0.5 oz. Superhero No-Tug Shadow Stick in Silk Armor, a rose gold shade

0.5 oz. Superhero No-Tug Shadow Stick in Bionic Bronze, a brightening bronze shade

Heavenly Luxe CC+ Skin Perfecting Brush

Let's break it all down, shall we? The Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is an incredibly popular multitasking full-coverage foundation, hydrating serum and and SPF 50+ sunscreen, all in one! Glide it on with the help of the Heavenly Luxe CC+ Skin Perfecting Brush, which helps you get the CC+ Cream into hard-to-reach spots. A fun feature: This brush has glitter inside its handle for a whimsical feel.

The Special Edition Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara helps give your lashes volume and length, while its brush has bristles cut at different lengths to make sure no lash is left behind.

The collection also features new Superhero No-Tug Shadow Sticks, which let you deliver gorgeous color without any mess. The Shadow Sticks have a built-in primer for a smooth finish and no-tug technology to keep your lids comfy while you go to work.

Choose from 12 different skin tones to find the look that's perfect for you. The whole collection comes together for a flawless, natural-but-better look — check it out in action by watching QVC's video. And, as always, IT Cosmetics is certified cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny.

This amazing collection won't last. As of early this morning, more than 8,000 shoppers had it in their carts, and those numbers will only grow throughout the day. If you want gorgeous, radiant skin, act fast!

