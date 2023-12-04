Istituto Marangoni Miami to Offer Art Basel Programming With Kid Cudi, Kartell and More

Istituto Marangoni Miami is offering a full slate of programming to celebrate Art Basel.

The Italian fashion school is hosting several panels and events starting Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming art fair, which takes place in Miami this weekend. The programming runs through Friday and covers topics across fashion, art and design.

“Art Basel is one of the most important moments for Miami — it probably is the most important moment where an international audience is in town,” said Hakan Baykam, founder and chief executive officer of IMM. “We as a top leading fashion college with an interest in art and design, we need to be part of the ecosystem. We always do things that are pioneering in the city. I think that it’s a great moment to do collaborations with companies, to open our doors and to be part of whatever is happening in Miami.”

The programming kicks off Tuesday with a panel on sustainability and innovation with Vogue Brazil culture and lifestyle editor Nô Mello and the vice president of marketing at Brazilian footwear brand Melissa.

The following day, IMM is hosting a cocktail reception with Italian design company Kartell. During the reception, the school will unveil a 2024 design competition where a student will win the opportunity to see their furniture design be prototyped.

“I think it’s a match between the strategies of the brands that want to be part of that week,” Baykam said on how the school chose the programming’s participants. “I think we choose the brands that allow us to do the most in terms of partnership with the students and activities.”

The school’s programming will end on Friday with a panel between rapper Kid Cudi and the Webster’s founder and creative director Laure Hériard Dubreuil. The rapper will also be working with the school to open a pop-up on its campus for his Members of the Rage brand, which will be supported by the Webster. The pop-up will be open through Dec. 15, with all proceeds going to the IMM Scholarship Fund.

The school will award Kid Cudi an honorary master’s degree in fashion and luxury brand management.

“We are always looking for great balance and it’s a great moment to see what is happening in the world around this big movement between hip hop and fashion,” Baykam said about the honorary degree. “I think he has a big potential.”

