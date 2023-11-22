Istituto Marangoni London Welcomes Bianca Saunders as Latest Mentor

LONDON — Bianca Saunders, who scored the 2021 edition of the ANDAM Fashion Prize, has been named the latest mentor at Istituto Marangoni’s London campus for the academic year beginning October 2023.

Under her new role, Saunders will lead masterclasses that delve deep into the creative and technical aspects of fashion design, present guest speakers to share their knowledge and insights, and provide one-on-one feedback to students directly, the school said.

More from WWD

Valérie Berdah-Levy, director at Istituto Marangoni London, said Saunders’ creative approach to design “aligns perfectly with our commitment to expanding the boundaries of traditional fashion.”

“Her extensive experience and fresh perspective will provide unique and unparalleled insights while inspiring and empowering our students, as they embark on their own journeys within the fashion industry,” she added.

“I am honored to be a part of the esteemed group of mentors aiding in Istituto Marangoni London’s mission to nurture and shape the future of fashion,” Saunders said. “I look forward to sharing my experiences, knowledge and passion for the industry with the students to progress forward as the next generation of designers.”

Every year, Istituto Marangoni London selects industry leaders to create a curriculum for the students expanding their knowledge while providing them with the guidance to succeed in the fashion industry. Prior to Saunders, the school hired Grace Wales Bonner and Katie Grand as mentors in London, and Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain, for the Paris branch.

Founded in 1935, Istituto Marangoni now teaches around 5,000 students from its schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami. Notable graduates include Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori and Gilda Ambrosio.

Best of WWD