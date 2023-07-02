This magical beach blanket that repels sand and water is only $11 for 4th of July
Summer is here, and we're taking stock of what tools might truly elevate those sunny, daydreamy days on the beach and beyond. This magic carpet is one of them: Keep sand out of your bags, away from your personal nooks and crannies and off your lounging space once and for all with the Isopho Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket. Best of all? Right now you can grab it for as low as $11 at Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon. We love an early 4th of July deal!
Isopho Beach Blanket
The more the merrier with this blanket — it's big enough to fit 4-7 people. Choose from four fun colors!
This oversized towel is designed to repel sand, so that you're not constantly wiping it off when you want to lie down and catch some rays, and it'll stay unsullied when you're ready to wrap it up and call it a day. It's sand-proof and water-resistant, plus it doesn't get picked up by the wind.
It's made of 210T polyester, which repels water even better than an umbrella, and easily shakes off any sand that gets on it. It's spacious, too — big enough to fit four to seven adults. Not a beach bum? The Isopho will also be your best friend at a picnic, or as an anytime waterproof cover whenever and wherever rain threatens.
This amazing blanket comes with four anchors to keep it from flying off on windy days and a drawstring bag for easy carrying. It's also super low-maintenance. It folds up really small, so you don't have to lug around a large blanket with you, and you can just chuck it in the washing machine after your al fresco adventure.
"Love this blanket," shared a shopper. "We have taken it hiking, on a picnic and to the beach. It is everything that it says it is. Lightweight, folds small, water-resistant and easy to clean. Would definitely purchase again."
"A must-have for the beach," says a reviewer who gave the blanket five stars. "This is a nice size for a few people and their stuff. It keeps things off the sand, is easy to pack in a beach bag and dries quickly."
A third chimed in: "These are hands-down the best beach blankets available. They’re big, lightweight, fold small, stay put, easy to brush off ... perfect!"
Isopho Beach Blanket
This brilliant sandproof towel is also water-resistant. (It's made of 210T polyester, which repels water better than an umbrella!)
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$5$18Save $13 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$8$50Save $42 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4$14Save $9
Keepsmile Interior Car Lights$14$20Save $6 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$12$27Save $15
Vacuums
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$156$710Save $554 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$350Save $260
Bossdan Handheld Cordless Vacuum$37$200Save $163 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$24$40Save $16 with coupon
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$170$237Save $67
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$9$16Save $7
Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer$146$170Save $24
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug$16$36Save $20 with coupon
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$100$185Save $85
Home
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow$30$60Save $30
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$20Save $11
Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2$21$37Save $16 with coupon
ToLife Air Purifier$45$70Save $25 with coupon
Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan$57$70Save $13
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$15$42Save $27 with coupon
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier$40$50Save $10