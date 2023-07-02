This magical beach blanket that repels sand and water is only $11 for 4th of July

Summer is here, and we're taking stock of what tools might truly elevate those sunny, daydreamy days on the beach and beyond. This magic carpet is one of them: Keep sand out of your bags, away from your personal nooks and crannies and off your lounging space once and for all with the Isopho Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket. Best of all? Right now you can grab it for as low as $11 at Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon. We love an early 4th of July deal!

Amazon Isopho Beach Blanket $11 $20 Save $9 with coupon The more the merrier with this blanket — it's big enough to fit 4-7 people. Choose from four fun colors! Save $9 with coupon $11 at Amazon

This oversized towel is designed to repel sand, so that you're not constantly wiping it off when you want to lie down and catch some rays, and it'll stay unsullied when you're ready to wrap it up and call it a day. It's sand-proof and water-resistant, plus it doesn't get picked up by the wind.

It's made of 210T polyester, which repels water even better than an umbrella, and easily shakes off any sand that gets on it. It's spacious, too — big enough to fit four to seven adults. Not a beach bum? The Isopho will also be your best friend at a picnic, or as an anytime waterproof cover whenever and wherever rain threatens.

This amazing blanket comes with four anchors to keep it from flying off on windy days and a drawstring bag for easy carrying. It's also super low-maintenance. It folds up really small, so you don't have to lug around a large blanket with you, and you can just chuck it in the washing machine after your al fresco adventure.

Okay, this particular tableau might not be your idea of a good time, but it's good to know that there's plenty of space for the whole family to stretch out on this blankie. (Photo: Amazon)

"Love this blanket," shared a shopper. "We have taken it hiking, on a picnic and to the beach. It is everything that it says it is. Lightweight, folds small, water-resistant and easy to clean. Would definitely purchase again."

"A must-have for the beach," says a reviewer who gave the blanket five stars. "This is a nice size for a few people and their stuff. It keeps things off the sand, is easy to pack in a beach bag and dries quickly."

A third chimed in: "These are hands-down the best beach blankets available. They’re big, lightweight, fold small, stay put, easy to brush off ... perfect!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

