These self-tanning drops are going viral on TikTok — grab two for the price of one

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This beauty secret will have you looking sun-kissed, even in the middle of winter. (Photo: Isle of Paradise via Instagram)

TikTok has been overrun by bronzed goddesses lately, but — spoiler alert! — the complexion they've been flaunting is not necessarily the result of sunbathing. The secret to their golden glow is actually self-tanner drops, and the brand they use is Isle of Paradise.

This stuff tends to sell out fast, but right now you can grab two bottles of Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Color Drops for $29.50 (down from $58 if purchased separately) at QVC, which you can pay all at once or divide into three interest-free monthly payments of $9.83 each. And if you're a first-time QVC customer, you can also snag $10 off with code SURPRISE. It's like getting two for the price of one!

$29.50 $58 at QVC

The self-tanning drops are meant to be mixed into your favorite moisturizer and applied to your face, revealing a natural-looking, streak-free tan over the course of just a few hours — without a single UV ray in sight. The drops come in light, medium and dark shades, so all skin tones can benefit from their bronzing prowess.

TikTok users showing off their newly bronzed skin in before-and-after videos prove just how natural it looks, and how easy it is to apply. User @graceshehadeh tried the medium shade: “I started by exfoliating...The directions say to use [one to] 12 drops, so I played it safe and used only three for every one pump of lotion.”

In a second video showing off her results, she said, “I’ve gotten compliments that it looks like I’ve been in the sun.” Her results are lasting and natural, too. “I’m not splotchy at all. I went through a two-hour volleyball practice and it’s still on...Also, it didn’t get on my sheets, which is a huge win for me,” she says.

User @francassano1 shows her skin turning into a natural tan. “Somebody told me to use three drops but I’m going to use five,” she says. “It smells really good...I highly recommend...My face looks super natural and normal.”

Want to see for yourself? Grab two bottles of drops on QVC for $29.50, or $14.75 per bottle!

Isle of Paradise self tanning drops in medium — the most popular color. (Photo: QVC)

