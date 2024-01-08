Island Life: Wealth manager finds wisdom in Palm Beach's people

Palm Beach resident Diego Urrutia inside his Palm Beach home, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

Beyond its natural beauty and “unmatched” quality of life, there’s a lesser-understood attribute about Palm Beach that’s meaningful to island resident and financial adviser Diego Urrutia.

Here it is: Palm Beach may be widely known as an affluent resort town, but there’s wisdom aplenty here.

“There are people from all walks of life living here now, with different and diverse backgrounds (and) if you lean in and listen carefully, there’s a lot you can learn,” Urrutia told the Daily News.

“I’ve met some of the most vibrant, entrepreneurial people living in Palm Beach, and whether they’re in their 30s or 70s or 80s, they are innovators and leaders with wisdom and experience to share.”

Urrutia, born in Lima, Peru, and raised in Argentina, Singapore and London, is himself an entrepreneur.

Yes, his work as a senior vice president and financial adviser at the Palm Beach office of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is paramount as he helps people build, grow and preserve their wealth.

But among other things, he’s previously been involved in tech startups and is the co-founder of High Goal Luxury Gin, which debuted in 2021 to fanfare, especially in Palm Beach.

The name of the spirit reflects not only the highest level of official tournament polo play, but also the “pinnacle” of a polo lifestyle, which has always resonated around the island.

Urrutia and his wife, Kristin, a founder-producer at Palm Beach-based Minted Media, live on Ibis Isle and moved to the island in 2018 from New York City, where Urrutia was a volunteer auxiliary police officer.

As of December, the couple has two daughters, thanks to the Dec. 4 birth of their second child, Phillipa, a younger sister to Allegra, whose dad relishes a lifestyle where he can “drop by her school in the morning” on his way to work after driving by “beautiful home after beautiful home along the water.”

Kristin and Diego Urrutia have lived on Ibis Isle since 2018. Kristin is a producer at Minted Media.

Urrutia is an avid kite surfer and an equestrian enthusiast. The Daily News caught up further with him:

What are five things people should know about you?

I’m actually an introvert. I get great pleasure from helping my friends. I love being a “girl dad.” (with two daughters) I was a volunteer auxiliary police officer in New York (19th precinct). I was the captain of the rugby team in high school (the American School in London).

What’s your favorite way to spend a Sunday in Palm Beach?

There are a lot of great options. You’ll either find us at the Beach Club; at brunch at the Banyan Golf Club (in West Palm Beach); or at the National Polo Club in Wellington, watching world-class polo.

You were born in Lima, Peru, and raised in Argentina, Singapore and London, and moved to Palm Beach from New York City in 2018. Given such a cosmopolitan background, what stands out most for you about Palm Beach?

It’s my cosmopolitan background that I think allows me to fully appreciate Palm Beach. First of all, you have people from all walks of life living here now, with different and diverse backgrounds. … I have met some of the most entrepreneurial people living in Palm Beach. Some of my friends, whether they are in their 30s, 40s or 70s, are extraordinarily wise and are skilled risk-takers. I find Palm Beach has a tremendous entrepreneurial ecosystem, something I deeply appreciate and admire, having graduated from Babson College.

What’s the best restaurant meal you had in the past year in Palm Beach and where did you enjoy it?

For dinner, I’d have to say the Carriage House. Dover sole with a side of charred broccolini. Chef Matthias is outstanding and their attention to detail and setting is remarkable. If we are talking about lunch, you’ll find me at the Café Boulud bar, far corner. You can’t beat their finely chopped Cobb salad or if you want to be bad, their burger. Epic.

A new year, 2024, has just arrived. What three things would you like to accomplish in 2024?

I love helping people and it’s better to be “narrow and deep.” I plan to be more intentional. (Also) sell our current place on Ibis and buy something else (because) with a growing family, we need more space. (And finally), we will double the size of our practice in 2024.

You and your wife enjoy entertaining at home. What’s the most memorable affair you have hosted there and what did it feature?

Unfortunately, we haven’t done much entertaining since we spent the better part of last year renovating our place. That said, not long ago, we had a last-minute impromptu “asado” (Argentine barbecue). That was quite a hit!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Wealth manager Urrutia finds wisdom in Palm Beach residents