Iskra Lawrence shares photos of her breastfeeding her son as she reflects on 13 months of nursing

Iskra Lawrence is opening up about her 13-month-long breastfeeding journey and the challenges that came with it. Having recently weaned her infant son, now nearly 16 months old, the British model reflected on the highs and lows of nursing in an Instagram post coinciding with National Breastfeeding Month. The first-time mom also shared several shots of herself breastfeeding her son, whose father is singer-songwriter Philip Payne, as he grew.