Isabella Rossellini, 70, says she is ‘too old’ for plastic surgery: ‘My skin will not sustain it’

Isabella Rossellini, pictured here on the red carpet with a pixie haircut and gold jewelry, reveals she has never had plastic surgery. (Photo: Getty Images)

Isabella Rossellini has no regrets when it comes to her decision not to have plastic surgery in her 40s and 50s.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the Death Becomes Her actress revealed that she has never gone under the knife for cosmetic procedures.

“I feel ambivalent. I haven’t done any plastic surgery," she said, admitting that she did consider it in the past but always backed out.

“Some day I woke up and said, ‘We have all these new technologies in surgery. Why don’t I take advantage of it? I’m going to call a plastic surgeon,’ Then when I started to call a plastic surgeon, I ran out of courage,” she said.

Her decision was based on a fear of succumbing to the patriarchal precedents.

“Most of the time, I have to say, I’m thinking, ‘Is this based on misogyny?’” she asked.

Now, Rossellini simply feels she has outgrown the need or desire for plastic surgery.

“I’m too old. I’m not going to do plastic surgery at 70; my skin will not sustain it. But in the years before — around 45 or 50 — I didn’t do it. Now I look back and say, ‘Maybe I was right,’ I think it is misogyny,” she said.

Despite her personal stance on having work done, Rossellini is not opposed to the concept of plastic surgery — it's just for other people.

“I had a friend, for example, who always hated her nose. Luckily, she fell and broke her nose. She said, ‘I took advantage of it!’ So that I understand,” she said.

Currently, Rossellini runs Mama Farm in Brookhaven, New York, and finds that filler and other procedures simply don’t align with the genesis of her life at the moment.

“I always say, jokingly, because I run an organic farm and try to eat healthy, that I can’t reconcile eating organically and having Botox. How do you reconcile the two?” she says.

Beyond her penchant for healthy living, Rossellini enjoys serving as a representation for older women opting out of going under the knife for the illusion of youth.

“Meanwhile, I became old and I’m working with Lancôme. They hired me back, and a lot of people send emails and comments saying they feel represented by me. The photos are all about cosmetics and looking your best, and they’re very appreciative that there is a 70-year-old woman doing it and not even attempting to look like what I’m not. I think I was right not to do it,” she said.

And despite working in a notoriously vain industry, Rossellini has had no issue staying booked and busy without the help of cosmetic enhancements.

“I have many friends and relatives who have done plastic surgery, and I’m not against it. Also, I can gladly announce that even though I haven’t done it, I am still working all the time. The fear is that maybe if I don’t do plastic surgery, I’ll work less. But it hasn’t happened to me.

