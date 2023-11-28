Is this a mistake? Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are still live today — here are the 25 best

Drew Barrymore is a big fan of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. "If I just use this once or twice a week I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin," she once wrote on her Instagram. The multitasking serum exfoliates, plumps, brightens and smoothes skin in mere minutes. You can score the 0.5 ounce bottle for just $32; larger sizes are on sale too.

"I never rave about skin serums — I have wasted much money on high-end cremes and serums with little to any effect. I first had a sample of Good Genes — used it one night and woke up the next morning to glowing skin! Tried a couple more times and the same effect. Then, I ordered the regular size," said a convert. "There are many cremes out there that are much more expensive and do not deliver — this is different. My guess is that it is the lactic acid that makes a difference. This is a wonderful product if you have small bumps under the skin — smooths it all out and leaves you looking radiant."