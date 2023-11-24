If you're looking to bring the bling — in a big way — at this year's holiday get-togethers and soirées, we found just the thing: hoops earrings so gorgeous, they're impossible to ignore. Also impossible to ignore? The price! Somehow these Swarovski crystal stunners are just $15 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, down from $136. Seriously! We couldn't believe it either at first.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

Yes, the price is actually slashed by nearly 90%, so the Cate & Chloe Bianca 18K Plated Hoop Earrings might be your smartest purchase of 2023! Grab a pair for yourself, your best pal, your sister ... the list goes on.

Why do I need this?

Hoops earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. The Cate & Chloe earrings take that look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals.

Another plus: The earrings are hypoallergenic so they work for even the most sensitive skin. There's no lead or nickel, guaranteeing a wear that is irritation-free. They even come with a gift box, making them the perfect stocking stuffer for a loved one — or an early holiday gift for yourself

You can also make it a set with this matching tennis bracelet (on sale for $23!) or necklace (just $18).

Make the holidays extra sparkly this year — for just 15 bucks?! (Walmart)

What reviewers say

Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “more beautiful than I expected,” and another even shared that the images don’t accurately portray how spellbinding this jewelry is!

"These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning. The picture doesn't do them justice," shared one shopper. "They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They look great with a pair of jeans and a tank top but they could also be worn with a dress. They also come in a cute little box great for gifting."

Another reviewer says they’re so comfy, you don’t even have to take them off before bed:

The customer wrote: "My favorite earrings! I had to order more pairs. They are so elegant. You can sleep with them on — they are made very well I love them."

Another raved about how easy these were to put on and wear throughout the day. No droopy, uncomfortably tight earrings here.

“Really lovely earrings,” the reviewer shared. “Looks like they came from a high-end jewelry store. Swarovski crystals always deliver sparkling brilliance. I love the hinged back closures on these. No fumbling with back pieces, just slip the post through and close the hinged part over it. I am very sensitive to nickel and these didn't bother my ears at all. Very dainty and lightweight.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart Black Friday deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum $18 $40 Save $22 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $225 $400 Save $175 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum $154 $245 Save $91 See at Walmart

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $450 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $400 $650 Save $250 See at Walmart

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV $298 $550 Save $252 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $648 $748 Save $100 See at Walmart

Tech:

Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $18 $100 Save $82 See at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch $149 $350 Save $201 See at Walmart

Home:

Marnur Electric Blanket $53 $90 Save $37 See at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $32 $90 Save $58 See at Walmart

Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Walmart

Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen $20 $61 Save $41 See at Walmart

Black & Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater $20 $35 Save $15 See at Walmart

KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $70 Save $35 See at Walmart

Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $160 $270 Save $110 See at Walmart

Kitchen:

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece $80 $300 Save $220 See at Walmart

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker $50 $99 Save $49 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven $28 $66 Save $38 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 See at Walmart

Style:

Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Muk Luks Womens Poly Suede Slipper Booties $20 $36 Save $16 See at Walmart

Portland by Portland Boot Company Womens Mudguard Chelsea Boots $20 $45 Save $25 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody $75 $348 Save $273 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt $16 $28 Save $12 See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set $12 See at Walmart

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner $26 $66 Save $40 See at Walmart

Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19 $30 Save $11 See at Walmart

Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum $40 $72 Save $33 See at Walmart

Facemade Makeup Sponges Set $10 $20 Save $10 See at Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum $39 $98 Save $59 See at Walmart

Toys:

Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Walmart

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit $48 $60 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike $348 $449 Save $101 See at Walmart

Fanl Train Set $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset $20 See at Walmart

Pokemon Trading Card Games Crown Zenith Special Collection $59 See at Walmart

Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set $65 See at Walmart

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.