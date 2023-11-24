Is this a glitch? These dazzling $135 Swarovski earrings are just $15 right now at Walmart's Black Friday sale
If you're looking to bring the bling — in a big way — at this year's holiday get-togethers and soirées, we found just the thing: hoops earrings so gorgeous, they're impossible to ignore. Also impossible to ignore? The price! Somehow these Swarovski crystal stunners are just $15 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, down from $136. Seriously! We couldn't believe it either at first.
Studded with Swarovski crystals, these will add a touch of glimmer to any outfit, even your daily yoga look.
Why is this a good Black Friday deal?
Yes, the price is actually slashed by nearly 90%, so the Cate & Chloe Bianca 18K Plated Hoop Earrings might be your smartest purchase of 2023! Grab a pair for yourself, your best pal, your sister ... the list goes on.
Why do I need this?
Hoops earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. The Cate & Chloe earrings take that look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals.
Another plus: The earrings are hypoallergenic so they work for even the most sensitive skin. There's no lead or nickel, guaranteeing a wear that is irritation-free. They even come with a gift box, making them the perfect stocking stuffer for a loved one — or an early holiday gift for yourself
You can also make it a set with this matching tennis bracelet (on sale for $23!) or necklace (just $18).
What reviewers say
Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “more beautiful than I expected,” and another even shared that the images don’t accurately portray how spellbinding this jewelry is!
"These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning. The picture doesn't do them justice," shared one shopper. "They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They look great with a pair of jeans and a tank top but they could also be worn with a dress. They also come in a cute little box great for gifting."
Another reviewer says they’re so comfy, you don’t even have to take them off before bed:
The customer wrote: "My favorite earrings! I had to order more pairs. They are so elegant. You can sleep with them on — they are made very well I love them."
Another raved about how easy these were to put on and wear throughout the day. No droopy, uncomfortably tight earrings here.
“Really lovely earrings,” the reviewer shared. “Looks like they came from a high-end jewelry store. Swarovski crystals always deliver sparkling brilliance. I love the hinged back closures on these. No fumbling with back pieces, just slip the post through and close the hinged part over it. I am very sensitive to nickel and these didn't bother my ears at all. Very dainty and lightweight.”
At nearly 90% off, this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. Pictured here is white gold, but the earrings also come in yellow gold and rose gold.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
