I'm not a fan of eggnog, but Eggo's buttery 'Eggo-Nog' got me in the holiday spirit. Here's how to drink it and what to serve with it.

Normally, I'm not a fan of eggnog, but trying Eggo-Nog opened new holiday doors for me. (Photos: Sarah Gilliland, Bailey Fink)

Eggo frozen waffles aren’t just for breakfast anymore. The nostalgic childhood treat is perfect for using in savory dishes, from an easy chicken and waffles dinner to a replacement for bread in an avocado toast breakfast.

Just ask Joshua Weaver, a sous chef at Tennessee travel destination Blackberry Mountain. Weaver was recently tasked with creating a series of meals that used Eggo waffles as the main ingredient — and his waffle-topped chicken pot pie caught my eye … and pleased my taste buds.

“Inspiration for making the pot pie came from a couple different directions,” Weaver tells Yahoo Life. “I wanted to make a dish that was comforting: something that once you eat the first bite you can't help but smile.”

“Another inspiration was to create it with a twist,” he adds, “replacing what would typically be a pie crust with an Eggo waffle crust on the top of the pot pie. It was the pot pie most know and love, but with a twist.”

But innovative waffle uses aren’t all Eggo is bringing to the table this holiday season. The brand has partnered with Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Company to release a brand new style of everyone’s favorite Christmas drink — eggnog. Yes, that’s right, you can now have your waffles and … drink them, too.

Eggo-Nog, an “Appalachian sippin’ cream,” gives a nod to the classic Eggo waffle we all know and love. “Sipping cream” is a moonshine beverage similar to a sweet cream liqueur— like an American version of Irish Whiskey. Sugarlands adds the “Appalachian” distinction to their variety of the drink because it’s made in the Appalachian mountains of East Tennessee.

But why mix waffles and eggnog? Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo, says the product was created in response to parents’ love of enjoying Eggos in ... more adult ways.

“We were seeing a trend bubble up with parents bringing our Thick and Fluffy waffles (a Belgian-style waffle) into their ‘me-time,’” he tells Yahoo Life, “with either a scoop of ice cream or some other toppings, and we thought What else can we do? What can we do that’s just for parents?”

Story continues

So what does Eggo-Nog taste like? Greg Eidam, a master distiller at Sugarlands, says he and his team took the “pretty basic” flavors of regular eggnog and “put [their] own twist on it.”

I had the opportunity to taste the waffley drink, both in cocktails and on its own. As someone who isn’t a fan of regular eggnog, I really enjoyed Eggo-Nog. It was light, slightly buttery and very easy to drink. My favorite cocktail was Sugarlands’ Christmas Apple because it combined the smooth buttery Eggo-Nog with their Apple Pie moonshine and a dash of cinnamon. It really got me in the holiday spirit.

In fact, a cocktail made with Eggo-Nog would pair perfectly with that chicken pot pie created by Weaver, so I asked the chef to share how he made it.

“Cooking comes with a lot of rules, but there is always some wiggle room,” he says. “Chicken pot pie is one of those dishes that has wiggle room. For example, adding different vegetables to the mix, or maybe switching the standard pot pie crust with an Eggo waffle.”

Personally, I loved the substitution of the Eggo waffle for the standard pot pie crust. It gave the dish just a hint of sweetness. It was so subtle, it didn’t end up fighting with the savory flavors. Instead, it made the entire dish unique as opposed to a traditional flavor pairing.

“At first glance, I thought it was going to be very difficult to incorporate Eggo waffles into a dinner,” Weaver shares. “It really seemed limited. After sitting down and really thinking about the waffle itself, I realized how versatile it was. I just had to get creative.”

Want to get creative in your own kitchen? Try Weaver’s Eggo Chicken Pot Pie recipe, and a recipe for a Christmas Apple cocktail made with Eggo-Nog below.

Eggo Waffle Chicken Pot Pie

Courtesy of chef Joshua Weaver, Blackberry Mountain

(Photo: Bailey Fink)

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked and deboned chicken

2 cups small-diced carrots

¾ cup small-diced celery

¼ cup butter

½ cup small diced onion

4 garlic cloves

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon celery seed

2 cups chicken broth

⅔ cup milk

1 package Thick and Fluffy Eggo waffles

Instructions:

In a medium-sized pot melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add diced carrots and cook for two minutes Add diced onion, celery and garlic, and cook until vegetables are translucent, 7-8 minutes Add the rest of the butter and the flour. This will make a roux. Over low heat cook the mixture for 5-6 minutes stirring continuously. Making sure to cook out any lumps of flour. Add cooked chicken. Add black pepper, celery seed and nutritional yeast and cook for 1 more minute. Add chicken broth and milk and stir until the mixture is combined. Over medium heat bring the mixture up to a simmer and cook until the mixture had thickened. Season with salt and add filling to a mini Dutch oven. Cook Eggo waffles using the instructions on the packaging. Place cooked Eggo waffle on top of filled mini Dutch oven and enjoy

Eggo-Nog Christmas Apple Cocktail

Courtesy of Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Company

(Photo: Sarah Gilliland)

Ingredients:

1 ounce Eggo-Nog

½ ounce Sugarlands Apple Pie Moonshine

2 ounces unsweetened almond milk

Dash of cinnamon

Instructions:

Combine liquid ingredients in an ice-filled shaker and shake to mix. Strain ingredients into an ice-filled drinking glass and top with a dash of cinnamon.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life’s newsletter. Sign up here.