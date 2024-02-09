Music Titan Irving Azoff Just Dropped $11 Million on the Beverly Hills Estate Next Door

Music mega-mogul Irving Azoff and his longtime wife Shelli are apparently feeling very crowded in their neck of the Beverly Hills woods. Two years ago, the pair plunked down an impressive $21.5 million on the house immediately next door to their longtime 90210 estate, which they’ve owned since 1985. The couple are in the process of demolishing that recently acquired house and combining the property with their main residence.

But a 3.2-acre slice of Beverly Hills just isn’t quite enough breathing room. Records show the Azoffs have now paid an additional $11.6 million to buy yet another house, this one a half-acre estate immediately adjacent to the other two properties they own.

Back in 2013, the Azoffs moved out of their longtime Beverly Hills home and subsequently demolished the existing structure. They’re recently completed the construction of an all-new, ultra-contemporary residence, a decade-long project reportedly plagued by delays and cost overruns. (Back in 2015, the Azoffs headed to arbitration to resolve a financial dispute with Malibu-based architect Scott Mitchell, whom they had hired to oversee their new home’s creation. A court judgment subsequently awarded them more than $2.1 million.)

As for the Azoffs’ new real estate acquisition, the half-acre estate includes a 7,200-square-foot mansion built circa 1926, per tax records. The red tile-roofed, Spanish Colonial-style structure was recently renovated and includes a mixture of hardwood floors and carpeting, numerous sets of French doors and an updated kitchen with a bulky center island and commercial-grade stainless appliances.

Although it seems likely that the Azoffs may opt to demolish the house, the current structure also would make a sumptuous guesthouse or lavish staff quarters, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on tap. The lushly landscaped property also offers an outdoor fireplace, large swaths of grassy lawn, a rectangular swimming pool and even a full-size tennis court.

The giant Azoff estate now spans nearly four acres and includes three large houses, at least one of which is slated for demolition.

With the addition of this new property to the Azoffs’ already grand estate, their as-yet-unfinished new compound has swollen to nearly 4-acres of land in one of the best pockets of Beverly Hills. Directly across the street is Ari Emanuel’s $28 million estate, and only one block away is the $165 million main residence of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Azoff, who is frequently described as the most powerful man in the music industry, maintains an impressive stable of other homes, including a Malibu property and a 17,000-square-foot contemporary vacation mansion in La Quinta’s guard-gated Madison Club.

