Amazon slashed more than $250 off this Roomba robot vacuum, just for today: 'Best device since the automatic dishwasher'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Give yourself the gift of cleaner floors. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s tough to keep your home clean all the time, especially if you have a family, a pet, a full-time job and, well, a life. Enter the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150), a hands-free vacuum that’ll make your floors sparkle at the push of a button.

Right now, Amazon has a renewed model on sale for $250, or 50 percent off its list price!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

$250 $500 at Amazon

How does the Roomba i7 work its magic? Intelligent sensors guide the robot around your home, under and around furniture and away from drop-offs like stairs. Dual rubber brushes grab dirt and debris from hardwood and carpet, while capturing up to 99 percent of mold, dust mites, pet hair, pollen and other allergens.

“So far I am extremely happy with this well-designed product,” wrote one satisfied customer. “The i7 is very smart. It lets you know if the dust bin is full. Battery life is not an issue. Instead of waiting to recharge and resume, I find it more efficient to schedule part of the house on different days, cutting cleaning time to a minimum. The best part is that I am no longer exhausted from vacuuming and mopping for hours on weekends!”

Now you can clean your home, even if you're not there. (Photo: Amazon)

$250 $500 at Amazon

This robot vacuum is also a smart home device, so you can sync it to your smartphone via the iRobot Home app to control and use it while you’re away. It’ll even know which room is which! Tell it to clean your living room and bedroom one day, and kitchen another. You can clean up after your pets when you’re at work or create a schedule for touchups throughout the week. It’s even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.

Saving you even more stress, the Roomba i7 recharges itself. When it’s running out of juice, it automatically finds its way back to its charging station. When it’s fully powered up again, the robot vacuum is back on patrol. Such a smart little guy!

Story continues

Says another fan: “Best device since the automatic dishwasher! Got this to help with chores and I am in love! I was shocked to find a full-size, wood clothespin in its bin one day and the machine was not jammed, blocked, stuck or broken. It acted like business as usual! I am a single mom with two boys and two cats and we use this 5 to 7 days per week. It's never fallen down the stairs in my 4-level house. We had a friend come over with cat sensitivity and she stayed for seven hours with no allergic reaction after having Roomba clean eight rooms that morning. Give yourself this gift.”

$250 $500 at Amazon

If this robot vacuum isn’t your thing, maybe the iRobot Roomba i7+ is for you.

This robot vacuum automatically empties on its own! (Photo: Amazon)

While the iRobot Roomba i7 does a great job cleaning your home when you’re not there, you still need to empty its bin once it’s full. In fact, the robot vacuum will not continue cleaning until you empty it.

However, if you want a continuous clean, the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) automatically empties itself. And, just for today, Amazon has a renewed model on sale for $430 (was $557)

Once the robot vacuum is full, it returns to its charging base station to dispose of its contents and then it goes back on patrol for more dust, debris, pet hair and more in your home. All you have to do is empty its charging base and you can continue enjoying life without vacuuming.

“This Roomba is amazing! It maps out your house, and after a few times of use, you can tell it if you want to clean a room or your whole house,” said a five-star Amazon shopper. “It has to vacuum a room more than once for the floor to be clean, but that’s okay, let your Roomba be, and your floors will be clean. I have mine set up through Amazon Alexa so all I have to do is tell Alexa to start Roomba, and it starts cleaning. I love the part that it empties it’s own basket.”

$430 $557 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.