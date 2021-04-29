Whoa! We just found two Roombas massively discounted at Amazon — save up to $400!
It’s tough to keep your home clean all the time, especially if you have a family, a pet, a job and, well, a life. Enter the iRobot Roomba i7 (7150), a seriously incredible robot vacuum that’ll make your floors sparkle at the push of a button.
Right now, Amazon has it on sale for $399, an amazing $301 off. So if you’ve been thinking of getting a handy robot vac, now’s your chance to save big.
How does the Roomba i7 work its magic? Intelligent sensors guide the robot around your home, under and around furniture and away from drop-offs like stairs. Dual rubber brushes grab dirt and debris from hardwood and carpet, while capturing up to 99 percent of mold, dust mites, pet hair, pollen and other allergens.
“So far I am extremely happy with this well-designed product,” wrote one satisfied customer. “The i7 is very smart. It lets you know if the dust bin is full. Battery life is not an issue. Instead of waiting to recharge and resume, I find it more efficient to schedule part of the house on different days, cutting cleaning time to a minimum. The best part is that I am no longer exhausted from vacuuming and mopping for hours on weekends!”
This robot vacuum is also a smart home device, so you can sync it to your phone via the iRobot Home app to control and use it while you’re away. It’ll even know which room is which! Tell it to clean your living room and bedroom one day, and kitchen another. You can clean up after your pets when you’re at work or create a schedule for touchups throughout the week. It’s even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands.
Saving you even more stress, the Roomba i7 recharges itself. When it’s running out of juice, it automatically finds its way back to its charging station. When it’s fully powered up again, the robot vacuum is back on patrol. Such a smart little guy!
Says another fan: “Best device since the automatic dishwasher! Got this to help with chores and I am in love! I was shocked to find a full-size, wood clothespin in its bin one day and the machine was not jammed, blocked, stuck or broken. It acted like business as usual! I am a single mom with two boys and two cats and we use this 5 to 7 days per week. It's never fallen down the stairs in my 4-level house. We had a friend come over with cat sensitivity and she stayed for seven hours with no allergic reaction after having Roomba clean eight rooms that morning. Give yourself this gift.”
Intrigued? Here's another great option!
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum
While the iRobot Roomba i7 does a fantastic job cleaning your home when you’re not there, you still need to empty its bin once it’s full — the vac won’t continue cleaning until you do.
But if you want a continuous clean, the next-level iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) automatically empties itself! And it’s on sale for $599, an unbelievable $401 off at Amazon.
Once the robot vac is full, it returns to its charging base station to dispose of its contents and then goes back on patrol for more dust, debris, pet hair and more.
“This thing is a MONSTER,” says a satisfied customer. “The roller and brush design is smart and means less hair wrapped in a Gordian knot around the rollers. And the automatic emptying feature works like a charm. It’s covered almost 22,000 square feet in two weeks of use.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
