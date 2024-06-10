Irish Hills Chamber: Ribbon cutting will celebrate the opening of The Giving Tree Therapy

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of The Giving Tree Therapy at 176 S. Main St. in Brooklyn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 14.

Go to givingtreetherapy.com for more information.

Savanna Rose Dance Studio is holding its Summer Session 1 beginning Thursday, June 13. To register go to savannarosedancestudio.com. They have classes for ages 2 1/2 to preteen.

Sandbar Café, Coffee & Creamery is holding a Fairy Festival Tea Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at their location at 103 S. Talbot St. in Addison. Register online at sandbarcafe.cafe by clicking the “Order Now” and “Events” buttons.

Join The Deck Down Under from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, for a special themed party event, “Escape to Margaritaville” with Ian Stewart. Don’t forget to grab your Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops and Parrothead spirit. Space is limited, so make reservations at thedeckdownunder.com.

Join the shoppes in downtown Brooklyn for their Ladies Luau from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Throw on your best grass skirt and come downtown for a little shopping, a lot of laughs and a good time. Call Kelsey’s Boutique and Gifts with any questions at 517-592-5032.

The Hills Fork Oar Pour has live entertainment scheduled for the summer months. All bands play from 6 to 9 p.m. Go to their Facebook page to see dates and bands.

McCourtie Park is holding a disc golf tournament on Saturday, June 15. To register, contact Shaina by emailing coordinator@somersettownship.org.

Join Yoga Studio 225 for Sunrise Yoga at the Devils Lake Yacht Club from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Register at yogastudio225.com.

The Devils Lake Festival of the Arts is coming up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Manitou Beach Village. Enjoy a crafter’s market, children’s experiences, artists, food vendors and lots of fun. Go to devilslakefestivalofthearts.com for details.

Comfort Keepers invites you to celebrate the National Day of Joy from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 125 Irwin St. in Brooklyn. Visit comfortkeepers.com/dayofjoy for details.

WellWise Services Area Agency on Aging invites you to their Safe Haven Benefit Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Dinner is $30 per person including a meal, beverages, music and featured speakers. Go to wellwiseservices.org for more information on the Safe Haven Program.

The Irish Hills Lake & Home Tour is coming up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15. We have five lakes on the tour this year: Clark Lake, Lake Columbia, Devils Lake, Lake Somerset and Vineyard Lake. Go to IrishHills.com to purchase your wristband to tour all five lakes from a pontoon guided by our lake experts. Wristbands will also get you VIP treatment after the tour from our title sponsor, Cherry Creek Cellars. Call 517-592-8907 with any questions.

For more Irish Hills events, go to our community calendar at IrishHills.com.

— Cindy Hubbell is the president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

