Irish Hills Chamber: Phoenix Rising Wellness Center has promotion for veterans

Phoenix Rising Wellness Center has a special promotion for veterans going on. As a thank you for their service, all past and present patients can give their spouse, caregiver or partner a free treatment. Call 517-759-4018 to learn more or book an appointment.

At noon Thursday, May 30, the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at The Platinum Place to welcome them to the Irish Hills community. They are at 130 S. Main St., in Brooklyn.

Join Cherry Creek Cellars this summer for the return of their Thursday and Sunday music series: “Sounds of Summer.” Music performances will take place on select Thursdays and Sundays that include acoustic guitar, electric guitar, keyboards and full bands. A full beverage menu is available. A full café menu is available when food trucks are not on site. Go to cherrycreekwine.com for details.

Gauci Golf Resort is holding a Comedy Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Seating is limited. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Sandy Bottom Adventures is holding a Sunset Paddle from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Evans Lake Resort on U.S. 12 in the Irish Hills. Register at sandybottomventures.com.

The Irish Hills Eagles are holding their Cash Bash beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the drawing at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 for dinner and one drink. They are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, and you must be present to win.

Bike Night is back at Artesian Well Sports Tavern taking place from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday under the pavilion featuring live music. This event will happen rain or shine. Go to thewellstavern.net for more information.

Join Tecumseh Place Assisted Living for a panel discussion on palliative care and hospice from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. Hear from multiple hospice providers and debunk the myths behind hospice care. Ask questions and meet community liaisons from different companies to meet the needs of our community. Go to tecumsehplace.org for more information.

The Brooklyn Presbyterian Church’s rummage sale is coming up on Thursday, June 6, through Saturday, June 8. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6, $5 to fill a paper grocery bag; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, $4 to fill a grocery bag; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, $1 to fill a grocery bag. Some items will be individually priced. Proceeds go to mission projects.

The Irish Hills Lake & Home Tour is coming up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15. We have five lakes on the tour this year: Clark Lake, Lake Columbia, Devils Lake, Lake Somerset and Vineyard Lake. Go to IrishHills.com to purchase your wristband to tour all five lakes from a pontoon guided by our lake experts. Wristbands also will get you VIP treatment after the tour from our title sponsor, Cherry Creek Cellars. Call 517-592-8907 with any questions.

