Irish Hills Chamber: Take part in WellWise Services' Safe Haven benefit dinner

WellWise Services Area Agency on Aging invites you to their Safe Haven benefit dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Dinner is $30 per person including a meal, beverages, music and featured speakers. Go to wellwiseservices.org for more information on the Safe Haven Program.

The Springville United Methodist Church is giving out food boxes to people in need in our community beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27. They do this every fourth Thursday on a first come, first served basis. Each box contains food for four to six days. They are at 10341 Springville Highway in Onsted.

The Antique Classic Boat Show at Devils Lake takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The boats launch at the DNR ramp from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The boat show is at Manitou Beach Marina from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a boat parade from 2 to 3 p.m. Food trucks are available.

Phoenix Rising Wellness Centers is holding a Swap-a-Size event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at their Manitou Beach Village location. Bring in your gently worn clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories that no longer fit or that you no longer need. From now to June 28th, they will be accepting your donations. On the day of the event, you can swap your items with others in the community who have also donated. It's a great way to refresh your wardrobe and meet new people.

Michigan Works Southeast is holding a Career Camp at their Adrian office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 28. This Career Camp is for ages 18-24 years old, exploring over 20 career fields in virtual reality. Space is limited so register at Eventbrite for Career Camp ’24.

Join The Brokerage House Lakeside for Gentle Yoga with Hollie from Yoga Studio 225 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Please bring a yoga mat and feel free to stay after for complimentary mimosas. Find more Yoga dates on The Brokerage House’s Facebook page.

The Deck Down Under will be showcasing live music from Jason Peek from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Jason Peek is the renowned lead singer and guitarist of Kung Fu Diesel. Spaces are filling up fast so reserve your table at thedeckdownunder.com/reservations.

For a list of firework shows around the Irish Hills area, please visit our website at IrishHills.com or go to our Facebook page.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

