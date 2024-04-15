Irish Hills Chamber: Onsted Legion having fish fry and band night on Friday, April 19

Onsted American Legion Post 550 is having a fish fry and band night on Friday, April 19. Fish fry dinners will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The band No Bridges will be performing 7:30-10:30 p.m. The Onsted Legion is located 333 Conner St. in Onsted.

Take part in the first ever Irish Hills Coffee Trail on Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, featuring Callaghan’s Coffee Café, Lakeside Café, Musgrove + Company and Sandbar Café, Coffee & Creamery. Tickets are free and can be picked up at any of the stops. Attendees who go to all four destinations will be entered in a door prize drawing.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series will be at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 18, featuring Wilson Thicket. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Call 517-467-4700 for more information.

Shredding Day with RE/MAX Mid-Michigan/Brooklyn is back in downtown Brooklyn from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19. Just bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for the Brooklyn Food Pantry to shred your documents. RE/MAX Mid-Michigan/Brooklyn is at 131 N. Main St., Brooklyn. Call Stoney at 517-206-5522 with any questions.

McCourtie Park is holding an Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Join them for this free family event featuring activities, informational booths, earth-friendly crafts, live music, games and more.

Heart O’ the Lakes Church is holding its annual rummage sale from April 25 through April 27 at 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn. Intake and drop off days are from noon to 3 p.m. April 14 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15-24. All proceeds go to missions supported by the church. Call 734-223-7144 with any questions.

There will be a motorsports swap meet at The Mill Sports and Events Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Buyers and sellers are welcome. There will be indoor, outdoor porch and parking lot space options available for sellers with anything motorized (snowmobile, boat, car. etc.). To reserve your space call 517-467-5529.

Bundy Hill Offroad is holding an ARV rodeo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, featuring events, barrel racing, pole racing, bull racing and more. The fee is $10 per event, winner takes all. Go to bundyhilloffroad.com for more information.

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber for “Unwrapping Imperfection — A Women’s Conference” from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 10, at the Adrian College Boathouse on Devils Lake. We are featuring Tammy Barnett as our motivational speaker. Tickets are limited and cost $50 per person. Register at IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907. This event is sponsored by Come to Your Effin’ Senses.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

