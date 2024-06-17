Irish Hills Chamber: Ladies Luau shopping promotion set for June 20 in downtown Brooklyn

Join the shoppes in downtown Brooklyn for their Ladies Luau from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Throw on your best grass skirt and come downtown for a little shopping, a lot of laughs and a good time. Call Kelsey’s Boutique and Gifts with any questions at 517-592-5032.

Join Yoga Studio 225 for Sunrise Yoga at the Devils Lake Yacht Club from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Register at yogastudio225.com.

The Devils Lake Festival of the Arts is coming up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Manitou Beach Village. Enjoy a crafter’s market, children’s experiences, artists, food vendors and lots of fun. Go to devilslakefestivalofthearts.com for details.

Comfort Keepers invites you to celebrate the National Day of Joy with them from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at 125 Irwin St. in Brooklyn. Help them spread joy and make a difference in our community. They invite you to bring a non-perishable food item to their office during event hours. As a “thank you,” you will receive a coupon for a free ice cream at Swiss Swirl. Visit comfortkeepers.com/dayofjoy for details.

WellWise Services Area Agency on Aging invites you to their Safe Haven Benefit Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Dinner is $30 per person including a meal, beverages, music and featured speakers. Go to wellwiseservices.org for more information on the Safe Haven Program.

The Antique Classic Boat Show at Devils Lake takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The boats launch at the DNR ramp from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The boat show is at Manitou Beach Marina from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a boat parade from 2 to 3 p.m. Food trucks are available.

Phoenix Rising Wellness Centers is holding a “Swap a Size” event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at their Manitou Beach Village location. Bring in your gently worn clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories that no longer fit or that you no longer need. From now to June 28, they will be accepting your donations. On the day of the event, you can swap your items with others in the community who have also donated. It's a great way to refresh your wardrobe and meet new people.

For more events happening in the Irish Hills, visit the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

