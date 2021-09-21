‘The only leggings I wear now’: Amazon shoppers adore this on-sale pair — grab two for $21

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Iris & Lilly Women's Soft Touch Leggings (Photo: Amazon)

Some leggings are designed to help you power through a sweaty workout. Then there are those favorite leggings you practically live in. The ones you wear under a t-shirt to walk the dog or drive to the store — but then rock under a fancy sweater for a night out.

Iris & Lilly Women's Soft Touch Leggings are the wardrobe equivalent of a best friend. You can always rely on them to put you at ease and make you look good. The wardrobe staples are gentle on your budget too — they come in a two-pack for $21 right now, so each pair is just $10.50 each.

These machine-washable black leggings come in sizes ranging from XS to XL, so you’ll definitely find the perfect. Keep two sets of them in rotation and you’ll soon understand why one customer said they’d “instantly become your new go-to legging,” as the “flattering” pants are “soft, affordable, and fit perfectly,” as a comfy customer wrote.

Nowadays, finding a versatile pair of black leggings is like striking gold. Iris & Lilly is an Amazon brand, and the site’s own fashion brands are top-sellers — so it’s no surprise these are such a treasure. The majority of reviewers, 68 percent, happily gave these polyester/elastane pants five stars for style and comfort.

Thee Amazon brand leggings conform to your curves. (Photo: Amazon)

“These are exactly what I was looking for: leggings to wear under fun dresses and long sweaters,” wrote happy shopper. “I wear black leggings a lot and these are very comfortable, stay up nicely and are thicker than tights but don't look like I'm on my way to workout.”

In a world where even going into the office is on indefinite hiatus, we’re all putting an extra emphasis on comfort in any way we can get it. These pants do their part.

And for those nippy nights, these Iris & Lilly leggings make the perfect extra layer. “I'm forever cold in the New England winters and whenever I know I'm going to be spending a lot of time outside...I like to wear leggings or long underwear under my pants,” one customer wrote.

“These are absolutely perfect because they're thin enough to fit under any pant, but also incredibly soft and comfortable. I also love just wearing them with a tee shirt around my house.”

Ready to feel this buttery-soft pair of leggings for yourself? Grab two pairs for $21 and take them for a full-day spin. Fair warning: you may never take them off.



