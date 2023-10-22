Irina Shayk Reportedly Introduced Her Ex Bradley Cooper to Gigi Hadid

The Messenger now has more details about what “mutual friend” introduced Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid : It was Cooper’s ex-partner Irina Shayk.

The source explained: “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry. Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.”



“He pursued her, and she was definitely interested and excited,” the source said. “They have been casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new. Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley’s perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point.”

WWD - Getty Images

Hadid, of course, shares three-year-old daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik. Shayk and Cooper co-parent six-year-old Lea De Seine.

The Daily Mail got even more intel on Hadid and Cooper’s connection, including that Malik is not so happy about it. “Zayn has gotten wind of it and he hates it,” a source told the outlet. “Not that it is Bradley, just because it is anyone in the first place. He still has a connection with Gigi, and he doesn’t really want to see or let alone think about her with someone else romantically. It has been a while since they broke up, but they have a lot of history, and as we all know, they have a kid together. So that plays a lot into it, because he can never get away from it as they will be connected forever, and it plays with his emotions.”

As for Cooper’s feelings about Hadid, a source said, “Bradley is excited about getting to know Gigi. He hasn’t felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time. They are taking it slow, but he’s very into her. She is exactly his type.”

A second source added, “Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship. He loves all that comes with it, and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun.”

“Bradley wasn’t jealous that Irina is with Tom [Brady], but it did give him the extra push to move on and start dating and put his focus on someone who could be a good mate,” the source continued. “They are seeing how it all goes, it is still really new, but there is no disappointment with what has been happening so far. It is all looking very positive to turn into something serious.”



