Ireland Baldwin says dad Alec Baldwin’s family is ‘none of my business’ in statement addressing online hate

Kiki Monique isn't afraid to share her true opinions on celebrities — and people love her for that. Gibson Johns interviews the co-host of Lemonada Media's podcast "I'm Sorry" about her unexpected career background, finding success online during the pandemic and turning her passion for pop culture into a full-time living. They also discuss her uncovering that Bravo had scrubbed a few episodes of "Southern Charm" from the internet in 2020, her thoughts on the network's efforts to diversify its shows' casts and where she stands with all the current "Summer House" drama. The duo also touches on Kimye, Julia Fox and more.