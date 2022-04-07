Ireland Baldwin says she's been 'ridden with anxiety' from hate comments online

Ireland Baldwin has reached a "boiling point" when it comes to negativity on the internet, sharing in a lengthy Instagram post how she's been impacted by online hate.

The 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted on Instagram on Wednesday to say that she's "angry and tired" of being the subject of online bullying. And while she's been encouraged to "ignore" the hateful messages that she receives, she's decided that she's going to take a stand against them.

"I am a person (in case you thought otherwise). Words hurt no matter how much I pretend like they don't. I know it's best to stay silent sometimes and let things fizzle out...ehhh but I'm done doing that," she wrote. "I lost my way. I have been so ridden with anxiety and have worried about how people perceived me. I've let that affect my friendships, relationships, life/work opportunities... you name it."

Ireland went on to say that she was inspired by Camila Cabello to speak up after the singer posted a message on her Instagram about body image insecurities and the pressure that she faces as a public person. "I relate to every word of her post," Ireland wrote.

"I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant since I was a kid. It's nothing new," she continued. "Paparazzi have followed me around for whatever boring reason and have snapped photos all up, in, and around my ass, cellulite, back fat, double chin, tits, you name it! It's invasive and super lame, but out of my control."

The model explained that such negativity and trolling have extended onto the internet, making it difficult for her to exist on social media platforms. She even said that hateful comments have led her to disordered eating.

"I have spent way too much years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I'll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother," she wrote, explaining that she's received help and has a better relationship with her body now. "I f***ing LOVE food... like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it."

Although Ireland said she's "in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body," she continues to get comments about being "fat," which she said she'll now be taking as a compliment. "Jokes on you," she wrote.

She went on to address her relationship status and to share that she is with a "love, caring, compassionate soul who I don't deserve," and asserted that her boyfriend's past or her relationship with him "isn't any of your business."

She also made a statement about her relationship with her father and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

"I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free - it's none of my business," Ireland said. "My life is here in Oregon with my boyfriend, 6 dogs, and my new business. I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business."

Toward the end of her statement, Ireland addressed the ways in which she's attempted to get approval "from my parents, peers, more successful friends, lame casting directors, rapey photographers, people with a higher following than me, men who treated [me] like s***, friends who filled some void, and all the rest." Now, however, the only opinion that she cares about is her own.

"All that matters is I approve of me, and it feels damn good. I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am," she concluded. "Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around. You might see something you'll like."

