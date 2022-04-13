Ireland Baldwin says she wants to be 'open and transparent' about undergoing cosmetic procedure: 'I couldn't be happier'

Model Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, says she wants to be open about getting the cosmetic procedure FaceTite on her chin. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ireland Baldwin is firing back at critics of her recent cosmetic procedure.

The 26-year-old model, who is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, took to TikTok on Tuesday to share how frustrating it is when people criticize others for both talking about altering their bodies and hiding what they've changed.

"You have to pick one," she said. "Either you're going to get mad at people who aren't open and transparent about the work they have had done to themselves, or you’re going to get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You can't have both."

Baldwin went on to explain how she chooses to be "open and transparent" in order not to be "misleading" with her younger followers. While she explained that she's never had fillers despite commenters insisting she had her lips augmented, the model shared that she did recently have a procedure called FaceTite on her chin.

"It's a minimally invasive, hour-long, in-office procedure. You're not even put under anesthesia, you don’t go under the knife, nothing like that,” "she explained. “The reason I had this done was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face. Before you say, 'Why don't you just diet and work out and not be a lazy b****?’ It doesn't work like that. When I had an array of eating disorders in my life, and I was scary skinny, I still had this chin, and it was even more prominent when I was skinnier. As I gained weight, and as I've aged, it hasn't gone away at all, it's only become worse and worse. I am terrified of anesthesia and being put under and plastic surgery, so I tried to find the most age-appropriate and minimally invasive option for someone who is 26 years old."

FaceTite is touted as a non-invasive alternative to a face-lift, and uses a combination of radiofrequency waves and liposuction in order to give the patient a tighter, more sculpted look on their face area of choice. Over the last week, Baldwin has documented her recovery from the procedure on TikTok, and shared videos of herself wearing a chin strap, which provides compression to the area in order to speed up healing.

In her video, Baldwin also criticized people who claim she is too young to change her body.

"I am a consenting adult who made this choice and I couldn't be happier," Baldwin said. "I don't plan on getting anything else done, I am grateful for the body that I have, and I wouldn't change anything else about myself. This is something that really, really bothered me my whole life, and I decided to do something about it."

Baldwin is all about transparency. She often uses her social media platforms to speak about mental health issues. In March, she took to Instagram to talk about her struggle with anxiety.

“It’s anxiety attack time," she wrote in the caption of a post. "This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack! I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor. I usually sit here like this or lay in [the] fetal position until I can't cry or throw up anymore."

She also has been outspoken about her battle with eating disorders, writing in an Instagram post on Friday, "I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting my food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I'll never be as thin and beautiful as my mother."

It was in that post that she first opened up about having FaceTite, writing, "I know a lot of you like to assume I am filled with lip filler, breast implants and botox, but even though there's absolutely nothing wrong with any of those things, I am not, but HELL! All ya had to do was ask!"

