Ireland Baldwin says she has ‘cardiophobia’: ‘I live in a constant fear that I’m dying from a heart attack’

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her anxiety disorder.

The 26-year-old model, who is the daughter of former married couple Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a photo on Instagram of her holding a blood pressure monitoring device, which she said helps her manage a phobia that she has struggled with for a long time.

Baldwin wrote, “This is not an ad for a blood pressure machine. This is not at ad at all. I am posting this for whoever suffers with anxiety and anxiety disorders like I do. I ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure because I live in a constant fear that I’m dying from a heart attack… also known as cardiophobia.”

She shared that the symptoms of her anxiety, which include “heart palpitations” and “chest pain,” can mimic signs of a heart attack, and have made her call ambulances and go to the hospital, where she was assured by medical professionals there was nothing wrong with her heart. Though Baldwin shared that she has worked with anxiety specialists, nothing brings her more “comfort” than having this device.

“I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone. It can be so embarrassing and isolating at times,” she continued. “My anxiety has made me miss out on a lot in this life and my true 2022 goal is not let it get in my way. I have anxiety that is caused by food, my digestive system, my heart, big crowds, talking about anxiety, airplanes, you name it. You’re not alone. Hold on to your comfort item right. Don’t let people make you feel guilty for having to take a walk or take some space or stay home because you’re not feeling good. Surround yourself with people who understand or at least try to. And if you’re feeling anxious right now… deep breaths. You’re going to be OK.”

People in Baldwin’s comment section applauded her for the vulnerable post — and many opened up about their own phobias, stemming from anxiety.

“Yup this is me,” one wrote. “I wore a heart monitor for two weeks, did blood work, had an EKG, and everything came back normal. But in my head it still didn’t bring me comfort, constantly worrying about me, a healthy [30 year old] dying from a heart attack. The palpitations have subsided but [it] doesn’t make it any easier.”

Another added, “I suffer from the same exact phobia and have had four ambulance visits to the ER in a six week period of time. Thank you so much for the vulnerability and speaking about this and helping me realize I’m not alone.”

Baldwin has spoken out about her mental health struggles before. In 2018, she took to her Instagram Story to talk about overcoming body image problems, writing, “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn't worth it!!"

