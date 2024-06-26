Iowa's home to some of the best biking systems in the US. Which cities scored highest?

It only seems right that the birth place of RAGBRAI is also home to five of the top 200 cities with quality biking infrastructure.

More than 20 Iowa towns made the PeopleForBikes' 2024 City Ratings, which ranked 2,300 cities across the country based on their bike network.

The data came from PeopleForBikes' Bicycle Network Analysis. It is based on six factors including safe speeds, protected bike lanes, reallocated space for biking and walking, intersection treatments, network connections and trusted data. High-scoring cities scored well across all six factors. The cities were divided into three categories: Large, medium and small. All Iowa cities were classified as medium or small cities in the ranking system. Iowa's cities either fell in the medium or small classification.

So which Iowa towns have the best biking networks?

Ankeny ranks among top 10 medium-sized cities for biking

Ankeny was Iowa's highest-ranked medium city on the list, with a score of 70. It placed sixth among medium-sized cities with a population of 50,000 to 300,000.

The city of Ankeny has more than 100 miles of trails. High Trestle Trail, one of Iowa's most iconic bike paths, ends in Ankeny. It is 25 miles and crosses through five towns. It is known as the "rail trail" because it is a decommissioned railroad line.

Ames recognized for growth in bike network

Ames just followed behind Ankeny, placing seventh on list for medium-sized cities. It was also named to PeopleForBikes' "Cities on the Rise" list for improving from a score of 40 in 2020 to 66 in 2024.

Bike projects account for about 10% of the city's capital plans. Ames has proposed adding almost 78 miles of new paths and bikeways and improving 108 crossings and 15 sidewalks as part of its Walk Bike Roll Bicycle and Pedestrian plan.

The entire proposal could cost up to $101.9 million, and hopes to make Ames "a place where walking, biking, and rolling are safe, enjoyable, convenient, and available to everyone," the Ames Tribune reported.

West Des Moines rounds out top 15 mid-sized cities for biking

West Des Moines ranked 15th out of all medium-sized cities with an overall score of 58. West Des Moines has a range of paths for beginners and seasoned cyclists. The Bill Riley Trail is 2.7 miles that starts at the southern end of the Walnut Creek Trail. It follows the creek to Ashworth Park. Chichaqua Valley Trail is nearly 30 miles crossing central Iowa farmland, according to Trail Link.

Iowa City recognized for year-round cycling

Iowa City fell just behind Council Bluffs being ranked 37th among medium cities. It received a score of 44 for medium cities. You can bike in Iowa City nearly year-round even with snow on the ground. The city's parks department clears snow from roughly 90% of the trails in the winter to allow cyclists to get their miles in regardless of the weather.

What did Des Moines rank?

Des Moines ranked 193 with a score of 34. There are 68 miles of paved path and 19 miles of soft trails around town, according to the city of Des Moines.

How did other medium-sized Iowa cities rank for cycling?

PeopleForBikes ranked more 2,000 different towns, including more than 20 from Iowa. Other medium-sized cities and their scores included:

Council Bluffs: 45

Waterloo: 42

Dubuque: 35

Davenport: 32

Sioux City: 31

Cedar Rapids: 29

How did small Iowa cities rank for cycling?

Iowa was also well-represented on the list of small cities rated by PeopleForBikes. Here are the recognized towns and their scores:

Carroll : 78

Balltown: 67

Urbandale: 52

Cedar Falls: 51

Decorah: 51

Bettendorf: 47

Pella: 47

Burlington: 26

West Burlington: 24

Muscatine: 20

Elk Run Heights: 17

Mason City: 17

Fort Dodge: 16

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Which Iowa city has the best bike network? Here's how they rank.