How an Iowa teacher found her ‘aha!’ moment with students after a traumatic brain injury

One Ankeny teacher's life changed after slipping on a patch of ice on Feb. 7, 2020, causing a traumatic brain injury that would affect her job as a teacher, her way of life and her dreams.

Nearly a month before the world came to a standstill with the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Schmelzer's life flashed before her after she slipped on a patch of ice outside the elementary school where she then worked.

She doesn't know how long she was unconscious.

"I fell on a Friday, and they sent me back to school on Monday," Schmelzer recalls from after the fall, now a landmark event in her life. "I remember standing in front of my classroom, reading from a book to them, and realizing their faces were looking at me weirdly. I know what I was saying was not what was on the page."

After a concerned parent, who happened to be a doctor, said something about it after volunteering in the class, Schmelzer went to the ER where she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

It was hard for her to walk and talk normally — let alone teach. She spent months in recovery at On With Life, a neurorehabilitation center, where she learned "how to be a human again," she said.

She still struggles with exhaustion, talking and short-term memory loss among other lasting effects of the brain injury. Then, a year and a half after the fall, her life took another dramatic turn.

"The school ended up letting me go because of my brain injury," she said. "I really struggled … when I was a little girl, I always played school. Being a teacher is a part of who I am."

But, now, she serves hundreds of children at The Little White Schoolhouse, a tutoring and education provider that takes a different approach that works for Schmelzer, students, parents, and more.

"If it wasn't for the brain injury, I don't know I would have never been brave enough to open," Schmelzer said.

Why did Megan Schmelzer open The Little White Schoolhouse? What do they do?

After the brain injury left Schmelzer jobless, she didn't know where to go. But, it clicked after a conversation with an On With Life therapist that she needed to find what her purpose was.

Her purpose, she decided, was being a teacher.

"I can tutor one at a time. I can't do 30 in a class anymore because the noise and their movements make me ill, but I can do one or two at a time," Schmelzer realized. "I love that I have a deeper relationship with them now, and that was the 'aha!' moment."

And, so, The Little White Schoolhouse came to be a reality.

But she never expected her tutoring service to be where it is now. Today, they serve over 500 children and employing over 70 teachers.

The Little White Schoolhouse offers a wide range of services, including one-on-one tutoring, where students are matched to teachers that can meet their needs, day camps during the summer and even homeschooling for kids that need it.

The Little White Schoolhouse offers tutoring and other educational services.

But it's not just for Ankeny students or central Iowans. Schmelzer said they work with school districts and kids from across the state, some even driving an hour and a half to their one location in Ankeny.

"Any kid that needs help, we can help," she said.

What is The Little White School House named after?

The name "The Little White Schoolhouse" comes from Iowa's history of one room schoolhouses. Artwork is featured throughout the building from students.

An homage to the one-room schoolhouses that once scattered the great plains, known as little white schoolhouses for their color and size, Schmelzer wanted to relate back to the idea of having everything under one roof.

"If you go back in history, all of our schools were little white schoolhouses because you could see them in the prairie grasses," Schmelzer said. "Where, if you would go on the East Coast or West Coast, they were known as little red schoolhouses because they were made of brick."

Schmelzer has always been fascinated by Iowa's history of education in Iowa, so "The Little White Schoolhouse" was the name that stuck.

"We have all the ages under one roof, just like they did back then," she said.

From recovery to a finalist in America's Favorite Teacher

Megan Schmelzer opened The Little White Schoolhouse in October 2021.

Although Schmelzer didn't quite make it to the finals in America's Favorite Teacher, an annual competition that highlights and celebrates outstanding educators across the country, she made it to second place in the quarterfinals — the top 0.5% of all nominate teachers.

"I have no idea who nominated me, she said. "And the fact that I made it that far is amazing. I'm so honored."

Schmelzer hopes to expand The Little White School House to offer services for not just elementary-aged students but to middle and high schoolers and even adults for all of their educational needs.

Recently, Schmelzer has helped military personnel study for tests, a local firefighter study for a test and has even been able to help an adult learn to read.

They threw an end-of-the-year party May 24, complete with ice cream and a magician, to celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of one of many new chapters for The Little White Schoolhouse.

"I really think this is just the beginning of this dream," Schmelzer said. "I think we're gonna continue to grow and to help more kids. That's what I want to do."

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa teacher opens a tutoring center after traumatic brain injury