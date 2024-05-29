Use the Iowa State Park Passport to win prizes when you visit state parks this summer

Is your passport ready for the summer? The DNR's Iowa State Park Passport is back for its fifth year.

Park visitors can sign up for the State Park Passport at iowadnr.gov and download the app on a smartphone or computer to earn points.

How do I get the Iowa State Park Passport app?

Passport holders can earn points by checking into any of the 60 state parks and forests using the app. Each park has a different point value, with “hidden gem parks” earning higher points.

Step 1: Sign up for your passport at iowadnr.gov.

Step 2: Your passport will be "delivered" to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no download from the app store, but you can save the app to your phone's home screen with one tap access.

Step 3: Redeem your rewards. Check in each time you arrive to an Iowa state park and earn prizes.

How do I win prizes?

Iowa State Park Passport prizes that can be won via reward points.

Players will build points to redeem prizes. If you cash in, you can start back at zero and keep visiting parks to earn additional prizes. Here's what players can win:

500 points: A $5 overnight camping stay. Available to any passholder redeeming at this level.

1,000 points: The first 500 passholders to redeem at this level get a unique sticker. Created by Iowa artist Naomi Friend, you can choose from 20 different state park designs.

2,500 points: The first 300 passholders to redeem at this level get a free Iowa state park t-shirt.

Grand Prize: Each check-in will be counted as an entry for a grand prize of a three-night stay at a cabin at Backbone State Park, and there's no limit to the number of entries per passholder.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Win rewards this summer with the Iowa State Park Passport