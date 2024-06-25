Iowa Shelter Dog Finally Adopted After Waiting for 420 Days

A shelter dog looking for a forever home has finally been adopted after waiting 420 days in Iowa. The canine was the longest Humane Society of Scott County resident, and staff members are overjoyed she found her human.

‘Longest resident’ dog of Iowa shelter adopted after 420 days

Faya is a mixed breed dog who has recently turned four years old. She had been looking for a forever home for over a year at the Humane Society of Scott County. Finally, on June 19, the shelter shared on Facebook that their longest-resident dog had been adopted and would enjoy the warmth of a loving home from now on.

The dog was taken in by the Iowa shelter on April 23, 2023, and was adopted precisely 420 days later. In the Facebook post, the Humane Society of Scott County noted that the canine found her best friend in her new parent. According to People, the adoption news comes two months after her Facebook reel garnered over 14,000 views.

The shelter dog was looking for a forever home with no pets and small children. Moreover, in her listing, the animal shelter noted that an adults-only household would be preferable. The canine has a relaxed personality, and a home reflecting this would be best for her. However, she had been a joy to have around, and the staff members loved her.

Faya wasn’t part of the main public section at the Humane Society of Scott County. Moreover, potential adopters needed to ask for her by name to meet her. In the reel shared by the shelter, they emphasized how the Iowa shelter dog wasn’t looking to get adopted into a perfect home. She just needed a second chance at life and someone who could shower her with love just as she does with her humans.

