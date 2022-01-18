'This thing is amazing!': Save up to $50 on this top-rated deep-tissue massage gun at Amazon, today only
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A trip to the spa to de-stress and relieve muscle tension sounds amazing — but it can also cost an arm and a leg. Luckily, Amazon is bringing the spa to you with a deep-tissue massage gun that’ll work out all those kinks without wringing out your wallet — and it's on sale, today only.
It's called the InvoSpa Pro Massage Gun, and you can save up to $50 off this brilliant, feel-good gadget.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
This massage gun has all the tools you need to really work those sore muscles. Flip through 20 different speeds and six massage heads to get the targeted deep tissue massage that's right for you.
The InvoSpa Pro Massage Gun has a powerful motor to get in there and, thanks to a rechargeable battery that can last for six hours, you get plenty of use before needing to recharge.
A nice perk: This massager is just 2.6 pounds, so your hands won't get sore while you go to work on yourself. There's a carrying case included, allowing you to easily take the InvoSpa Pro Massage Gun on the road with you, whether it's to the gym or on vacation.
"Well designed, easy to hold, non-slip surface. Controls are easy to adjust by sliding finger," a five-star fan said. "The six different heads with different sizes and pressures are ideal for lighter or deeper muscle knots and tension. The battery life is very good. I am happy with this purchase and now don't know how I lived without one for so long."
Plenty of people raved about the InvoSpa's ease of use.
A fellow happy customer said that the massage gun was "so much lighter than I expected." They added, "It was easy to use on my lower back and didn't feel like my arm was falling off because of the weight. It doesn't take a long time to charge and seems to hold a charge for a long time. My husband is prone to lower leg cramps and he really liked using it. Between both of us, I think we'll put this massage gun to a lot of use!"
"This thing is AMAZING!" a five-star reviewer said. "It feels sturdy and well made without feeling awkward or heavy. Small, lightweight and effective."
Again, this sale is only for today. Grab the InvoSpa Pro Massage Gun at a nice discount while you still can.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
