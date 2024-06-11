Who invented air conditioning? Everything you ever wanted to know about your AC unit

If you live in the Phoenix area, it is likely hard for you to imagine what it would be like to live without air conditioning during the summer.

It would not be strange if occasionally, with heartfelt gratitude, you wondered about who invented this essential cooling system, or perhaps you might admire how science and engineering allow this device to circulate cooler air throughout your home or car.

So, if you're part of that group of curious people wanting to know more about the history of air conditioning and the science behind it, here are the answers to your questions.

Who invented air conditioning?

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the idea started with John Gorrie, an 1840s inventor from Florida who believed cooling cities would help avoid diseases like malaria.

His first cooling systems relied on transporting ice from frozen lakes into the humid state, which was later realized as not too efficient. Gorrie then started experimenting with artificial cooling, which laid the foundation for modern AC.

About half a century later, an engineer named Willis Carrier was asked to solve a humidity problem at a Brooklyn publishing company that was causing magazine pages to wrinkle. So, he designed a system based on cooling coils that controlled humidity by heating or cooling water. He called it "Apparatus for Treating Air," and patented it.

Carrier's technology evolved into smaller and more affordable devices that could be installed at home, and by the end of the '60s, most newly built homes had central air conditioning, boosting population growth in hot states like Arizona.

Battle the Arizona heat: 6 easy air conditioner tips to keep the cool air coming in

How does air conditioning work?

In simple words, think of your air conditioner as your refridgerator. Except the interior of the fridge is your entire house or car.

Air conditioners use the same operating principles and basic components as your refrigerator, according to Energy Saver, a consumer resource created by the U.S. Department of Energy for saving energy. A fridge transfers heat outside of its interior cool, and similarly, AC uses energy to transfer heat out of your home and keep the inside cool.

An air conditioner is made of two coils, one indoor and one outdoor. The indoor coil is called the evaporator and the outdoor coil is called the condenser.

The evaporator is in charge of pulling heat out of indoor air using the help of a liquid refrigerant that evaporates into a gas, thus cooling your home. The condenser then releases the collected heat outside and reverts the hot refrigerant gas to a liquid.

The result is a continuous cycle of heat being removed from indoor air, cool air returning to the home, and heat being released outside the home.

Air conditioners use the same operating principles and basic components as your refrigerator, according to Energy Saver.

Other components of an AC unit include:

Thermostat: This controls system operation.

More components of the outdoor unit: This is a fan that dissipates the heat outside and a compressor that pumps the refrigerant between the evaporator and the condenser.

More components of the indoor unit: This is a fan that circulates the cooled air.

Copper tubing : This allows refrigerant to flow between the indoor and outdoor units.

Expansion valve : This regulates the amount of refrigerant going into the evaporator coil.

Ductwork: This allows air to circulate from the indoor unit out to the various living spaces and back to the indoor unit.

What temperature should I set my thermostat to?

Brianna Callaway, a spokesperson with Valley Services, a Phoenix-based HVAC repair company, said residents should be able to set their AC at the temperature they feel most comfortable with. Yet, she recommended residents keep it set at the same temperature when they are at home and move it up or down as little as they can.

"I would say most people like to keep it around 75 degrees," Callaway said. "When you're gone, you could leave it around 79 or 80, but if you're at home, we recommend keeping it at the same temperature."

Is your air conditioner old? Here's how to know if you need a new AC unit

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who invented air conditioning? Everything you ever wanted to know