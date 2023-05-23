Take the plunge! This Intex above-ground pool is over $1,200 off for Memorial Day

Save over 60% on top-rated Intex pools, just in time for summer! (Photo: Amazon)

The dog days of summer will be here in no time, and while lounging near the AC is nice, there's nothing quite as refreshing as taking a dip to beat the heat. That said, going to the beach involves packing up the car (not to mention dealing with sand), and installing a pool can cost thousands — but it doesn't have to. Amazon has gifted us an incredible early Memorial Day sale on Intex pools and accessories, including a top seller for over $1,200 off — more than 60% in savings. Whether you're looking for a family-size behemoth or a smaller model, these are our picks.

This popular above-ground pool includes a removable, slip-resistant ladder that can hold up to 300 pounds, a sand filter pump to keep that water sparkling, a debris cover with a rope tie and a ground cloth for extra protection from sharp objects. Considering all of this costs less than $800, it's an absolute steal!

Oh, and leaks? They're no match for the pool's puncture-resistant, three-ply liner. That said, you'll also receive an easy-fix patch just in case, and the two-year warranty provides extra peace of mind. Plus, this bad boy is equipped with hydro-aeration technology for superior filtration, circulation and clarity, and its dual suction outlet fittings improve the pool's hygiene for cleaner swims.

Set up might seem a little daunting, but it's actually no biggie. The durable, rust-resistant galvanized steel frame snaps together via a locking system, meaning you won't need any special tools for assembly. Just note that putting it together is easier with more than one person, and you will need to ensure the ground is level ahead of time. Once the area is flat, you can have it up and ready to be filled in as little as an hour.

Your very own above-ground pool for under $1,000? Yes, it's possible! (Photo: Amazon)

With thousands of perfect five-star ratings, this deluxe pool is a hit with Amazon customers. "Best summer purchase!" exclaimed an enthusiastic swimmer. "It holds up to jumping kids, definitely has been enjoyed every day. It was easy to set up and fill, and the pump keeps up with the size. ... It’s a 10/10 for us."

"We have owned other pop-up pools in the past and definitely enjoy this one the most," wrote a happy shopper. "Keeping the pool clean has been extremely easy. The sand filter pump is amazing and keeps the water crystal clear all the time. Way less maintenance than pools I have owned in the past. The pool is sturdy and I know we will be getting years of use out of it."

"We are pleasantly surprised and are enjoying our pool," shared a concise convert. "It is the perfect size for three or four adults."

And don't forget to check out the rest of the Intex pool sale, including these highly rated models:

Amazon Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool $232 $319 Save $87 This No. 1 bestseller has over 6,600 Amazon fans, and for good reason. You can start filling it with water in just 15 minutes, it has an impressive 15-foot diameter and includes a filter. $232 at Amazon

"We are enjoying this pool!" wrote a satisfied reviewer. "It is perfect for two adults to float and sunbathe. Easy install, easy filling, easy to clean. We will break it down and store it for the winter and try setting it back up next summer. ... It's been a great purchase and we wish we would have bought one years ago."

Amazon Intex Prism Frame Premium Above-Ground Swimming Pool $103 $157 Save $54 At 12 feet in diameter, this round model is ideal for smaller yards — though it can still fit over 1,700 gallons of water. Plus, it's ready to be filled in 30 minutes. $103 at Amazon

One five-star fan called it "the perfect pool," adding, "You cannot beat the price! My two kids, husband and I all fit nicely in here with room to swim around and play. It was relatively easy to assemble, and very sturdy!"

Amazon Intex PureSpa Bubble Massage Inflatable Spa $461 $830 Save $369 Looking to go the hot tub route? Look no further than this inflatable model, which fits up to six people and comes with its own air blower, control panel, ground cloth and filter cartridges. $461 at Amazon

"This product is amazing!" raved an impressed user. "The set-up was really easy. You just inflate it, hook up the filters and fill it with water! It heats up really well and stays warm for long periods of time. The jets are very relaxing as well. Additionally, the quality is really nice. It isn’t like a typical inflatable pool that feels cheap or like it might break easily. It’s very sturdy!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

