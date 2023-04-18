'Great for beginners': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling inflatable kayak is nearly 50% off

We can probably all agree that few things are as relaxing as a lazy day spent at the lake. When it involves a leisurely boat ride? Even better! If you've always dreamed of having your own kayak but didn't think you had the room or budget for one, we've got great news for you. The No.1 bestselling Intex Challenger K1 Kayak — which has over 20,400 perfect ratings — is inflatable, meaning it'll take up hardly any storage space. And the best part? Right now, it's on sale for just $90 (down from $170) at Amazon — that's nearly 50% in savings! This deal won't last forever, so you'll want to act fast before it floats away.

Intex Intex Challenger K1 Kayak $90 $170 Save $80 This inflatable kayak fits into a compact storage bag when not in use and comes with an oar and hand pump. $90 at Amazon

Kayaking is the perfect low-key water activity, but traditional rigid models require a good deal of storage space, have to be mounted onto your car for transit and can cost a pretty penny. For those of us who don't want a seasonal water vessel taking up precious room in our garages — or would rather not spend a lot of cash — the Intex inflatable kayak is an ideal alternative.

For starters, it weighs just over 27 pounds and folds down to fit inside a compact carrying case when not in use. You can't get more portable than that. Plus, its sturdy, welded vinyl construction can hold up to 220 pounds, though repair patches are included in case something sharp strikes the material. A panel of netting at the front provides a convenient place for storing gear.

You might be wondering if filling up this boat with air is a pain in the neck. Not so! It comes with a hand pump for easy inflation, as well as an oar so you don't have to purchase one separately. The removable skeg helps with navigation — all you have to do is snap it into place when you're ready to ride. Oh, and as far as comfort is concerned, the seat in its roomy cockpit even has a backrest to offer support while you paddle.

If you're still wondering whether the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is the one for you, keep reading to see why some of its thousands of five-star reviewers say it's worth the investment.

This No. 1 bestselling inflatable kayak has over 20,400 perfect ratings. (Photo: Amazon)

"I finally got this baby out on the water recently and am very pleased with it!" raved one fan. "It was super easy to inflate with the pump that came with it, stayed perfectly inflated and was comfortable to sit in. I liked the little foot rest, as I am a very short person, and the back rest was great! The paddle was nice, and despite my flailing (because that was my first time), I was able to maneuver it pretty decently — especially considering a storm started and the wind picked up like crazy as we paddled our way back to shore. I can't wait to take it out again and chill on the lake with all the cool people this summer!"

Another happy reviewer was amazed by the quality of the kayak, especially considering its low price tag. "If I could give six stars, I would!" they said. "As soon as we got to the lake, I unfolded it, blew it up, snapped together the paddle and took it for a spin. The quality is impeccable. It maneuvers through the water splendidly, and even bumping up against the rocky shore didn't faze the heavy-duty material it is constructed from. Another plus — it didn't flip over once, even with my rough-and-tumble sons at the helm. This will no doubt last a long time, and it will be making countless trips to the local small lake near my home all summer long. I. Love. This. Thing!"

According to this customer, kayak novices are in luck: "Great for beginners!" they said. "I've always wanted to try kayaking [but] I simply couldn't justify purchasing a $300+ kayak because I'd be too afraid of ripping it. ... So I ended up going with the Intex Challenger K1 because of the low price and mostly positive reviews. I can happily report that I've now taken the Challenger K1 out on the Potomac and Occoquan Rivers and it has held up like a champ. ... I was worried that since I'm a bigger fellow, 6'3" and 210 lbs, that the boat might sink, [but] no issues. ... One feature I love is the cargo net at the front. I'm easily able to store my bags, shoes and other stuff in the net and keep them fairly dry. Highly recommended, especially for kayaking noobs out there like me!"

At just $90, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak more than pays for itself when you consider how much fun you'll have taking it for a spin this season — but you'll want to hurry while it's still on sale. Here's to a smooth-sailing summer!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

