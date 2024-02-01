The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About This $35 Date Night Dress That Ships Before Valentine’s Day



Your yoga pants and cozy crew neck tops are indispensable for a lot of life’s necessities: running errands, dropping the kids off at school, even treating yourself to a mani/pedi. But sometimes the occasion calls for an outfit upgrade (cut to you desperately rifling through your closet for something date night-appropriate). Instead of waiting till the eleventh hour to shop for something chic, take your cue from TikTokers who are currently smitten with a “stunning” $35 dress from Target that’s also perfect for Valentine’s Day — and arrives before Feb. 14.

Feast your eyes on this thing of beauty: as the name implies, the maxi dress bears rows of rosettes all over the cups, which come down into a sexy V-neck supported by delicate spaghetti straps. And what could be more date night or V-Day-ready than fire engine red?



If you’re more of a traditionalist, though, the Wild Fable Rosette dress comes in black, too — a romantic take on the LBD, if you will. One TikToker demonstrated how each color looks and how the dress flows in person, calling the frock “seriously the best Valentine’s Day dress ever” (truthfully, tons of people on the internet are saying the same thing about this brand new Target find). “Look at the back. Beautiful. So simple but so cute.”

And here’s the back in question: a come-hither cut-out with a bow detail that suggests a cross between a dress and lingerie. The mid-weight material even flows like a negligee.



And the Wild Fable Rosette Dress comes in one more color — one for the girly girls and Barbie lovers among us: soft pink. “POV: You spot the last unique dress at Target,” wrote a TikToker donning the rose-hued, rosette-emblazoned number. “There’s a black one too, but when I saw the pink one I thought, ‘I better get it,'” she mused. Admittedly, the dress skims her figure perfectly without clinging, and looks tailor-made.

One of the things customers love most about the Wild Fable Rosette Dress is how well it fits — and yes, it comes in plus sizes and petite sizes. The piece is available in XXS to 4X, so every hot bod can rock this sultry look.



You’ll definitely be turning heads in this Wild Fable frock, that’s for sure. And when date night or Valentine’s Day wraps up, slip into your Valentine’s Day pajamas, of course…or, you know, slip out them.

