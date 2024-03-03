The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This Mini Stepper on Amazon and It’s on Sale



If the stair climber is your cardio of choice, you know that getting the same workout in at home isn’t as easy, since traditional machines are massive and usually pretty pricey. But TikTok’s latest obsession is a space-friendly solution: a mini stepper. Not only is this model small and portable, but it’s also currently on sale for 19% off (bringing the price down to $65), which is a bargain for a piece of home gym equipment.

This deal is a favorite on TikTok, not only because of its compact size and budget-friendly price but also because you can do it while you watch TV or read a book. If you’re a fan of multitasking while you get your cardio on, things like an under-desk treadmill or this mini stepper are key. Because it doesn’t have a motor, it’s both whisper-quiet and lightweight (only 15 pounds), so you can stash it in a closet when you aren’t using it.

While it’ll mostly target your leg and glute muscles, you can do like this TikToker and take advantage of the resistance bands that are included to get in some full-body toning.

If social media alone isn’t enough to convince you, the almost 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings might. “I was skeptical about this stepper, but it’s very sturdy, easy to set up, and fun to use,” one reviewer wrote. “One 30-minute session burned 300 calories and amounted to more than 4,000 steps, according to my Garmin.”



We love that it basically comes pre-assembled—all you need to do is attach the resistance bands, adjust the knob to your height and stride length, and start stepping. It also runs on LR44 batteries (which are included), so you don't have to worry about tripping over cords or wires. Additionally, this model features a built-in LCD display that will automatically start tracking your steps, time spent, and calories burned as soon as you start your workout.

If you’ve seen this all over your For You Page and have been thinking about adding a mini stepper to your workout routine, grab one now on Amazon before this discount price disappears. And in case you want something with a few more bells and whistles, check out these slightly pricier options:

