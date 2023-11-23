The Internet Is Overflowing with Great Grill Deals from Blackstone, Coleman, and More Today

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score Black Friday discounts up to 40% off.

Food & Wine / Wayfair

Few sounds incite more joy than the sizzle of a grill. While backyard barbecues evoke images of warmer weather, you don’t have to wait until summer to get grilling. With recipes ranging from oysters to corn to even brownies, grilling is a surprisingly versatile cooking medium. From Blackstone to Coleman, several of our favorite brands are slashing prices on charcoal and gas grills. We rounded up our 10 favorite grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and more — with prices starting at just $25.

The Best Black Friday Grill Deals

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $25 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $225 (originally $320) at amazon.com

Sophia & William Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker, $220 (originally $290) at walmart.com

Nexgrill Deluxe 4-Burner Dual Energy Propane Gas Grill, $399 (originally $539) at walmart.com

Char-Broil Performance Series Outdoor Gas Grill, $300 (originally $370) at target.com

Razor Portable Outdoor Griddle, $229 (originally $380) at target.com

Royal Gourmet Freestanding Gas and Charcoal Grill, $342 (originally $560) at wayfair.com

Berghoff International Kamado Charcoal Grill, $480 (originally $800) at wayfair.com

Weber SmokeFire Wood-Fired Pellet Smart Grill, $999 (originally $1,299) at homedepot.com

Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle Cooking Station, $199 (originally $269) at homedepot.com

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

Amazon

$25 at Amazon

If you like cooking at high temperatures, a charcoal grill is your best bet. Heating up fast and ideal for achieving a smoky, charred flavor, this portable charcoal grill from Cuisinart is a fan-favorite, with nearly 9,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. It’s durable, spacious, and at just two pounds, you really can take it anywhere. Despite its on-sale price of just $25, this grill is durable and surprisingly efficient.

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Amazon

$225 at Amazon

Think you don’t have space for a grill? Think again. This portable option from Coleman features collapsible legs that make it extremely compact for easy storage, and its built-in wheels mean you can roll it like a suitcase to beach barbecues and beyond. It also has nesting side tables that make it easy to prep and transfer food. You can get yours today for 30% off.

Sophia & William Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker

Walmart

$220 at Walmart

Made from heavy-duty steel that’s resistant to high temperatures and rust, this grill/smoker hybrid is a great multifunctional buy. The offset smoker attaches directly to the grill to promote circulation of heat, smoke, and flavor. If you love cooking for larger parties, this portable appliance from Sophia & William features 512 square inches of cooking space and is durable enough to last a lifetime.

Nexgrill Deluxe 4-Burner Dual Energy Propane Gas Grill

Walmart

$399 at Walmart

Need some extra space? This grill from Nexgrill is powered by four burners with 12,000 BTUs each and features prep stations on either side. It also includes two drawers for storage as well as hooks for easy access to your favorite tongs, spatulas, and other tools. Ceramic-coated cast iron grates help this grill conduct heat evenly, which can help you achieve a restaurant-quality sear on steaks, fish, and whatever else you’re grilling.

Char-Broil Performance Series Outdoor Gas Grill

Target

$300 at Target

If you love to multitask, look no further. Char-Broil grills are made with versatility in mind, which clearly shows in the design of this model. It features four burners, two prep stations, plus a lidded side rack with a removable tray. The latter can be used for keeping food warm, or for cooking up side dishes while your meat cooks. With 435 square inches of cooking space, this is a dream grill for anyone who loves to host.

Razor Portable Outdoor Griddle

Target

$229 at Target

If you prefer cooking al fresco, this outdoor griddle from Razor is about to become your new best friend. While most grills feature metal grates, this griddle is made from a single piece of durable steel, making it great for flipping pancakes, grilling burgers, or sauteing vegetables. Plus, it’s easy to take on the go: It folds up so you can wheel it to just about any destination.

Royal Gourmet Freestanding Gas and Charcoal Grill

Wayfair

$342 at Wayfair

This grill from Royal Gourmet truly does it all. It can function as both a gas and charcoal grill, depending on your needs, features 592 square inches of cooking space, and has an additional 169 square inches of space on the warming racks. According to the brand, this grill is large enough to cook up to 33 burger patties at a time, and you’ll love the built-in, thoughtful little features like integrated hooks and bottle openers that you never knew you needed, but will surely make great use of.

Berghoff International Kamado Charcoal Grill

Wayfair

$480 at Wayfair

For a grill that looks as great as it performs, look no further than the Kamado from Berghoff. This colorful, lidded charcoal grill locks in and conducts heat well. It can reach extremely high cooking temperatures, but it’s also great for smoking at low temperatures. Whichever method you choose, it’s easy to keep track of the temperature thanks to the built-in thermometer on its lid. Snag yours now while it’s 40% off.

Blackstone 2-Burner Griddle Cooking Station

Home Depot

$199 at Home Depot

If you want to mix up your hosting repertoire, this hibachi-style grill from Blackstone is a surefire way to impress guests and make mealtime more fun. The flattop comes complete with two independently-controlled burners for when you’re making multiple dishes at once, plus a collapsible prep station and large shelf for convenient storage.

Weber SmokeFire Wood-Fired Pellet Smart Grill

Home Depot

$999 at Home Depot

We’ll let you in on a secret: You don’t have to have the magic touch to be a successful grillmaster. This smart grill from Weber does all the thinking for you, so all you have to do is download the compatible app to get step by step grilling guides and notifications that let you know when it’s time to flip. This versatile appliance can sear and smoke foods, and right now, it’s $300 off.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.