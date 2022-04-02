Amazon's 'Internet Famous' storefront has the viral sensations that everyone's talking about — starting at $8

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

All the hottest products, in one place — at a steal! (Photo: Amazon)

While TikTok is home to plenty of bite-size dance routines, compelling clips of cats, and even heartwarming moments of integrity, we love it most for the product recommendations. TikTokers have truly tried everything — from booty-lifting leggings to questionable cleaning hacks — so when something goes viral on the all-powerful app, we pay attention. Anything that hits on TikTok definitely merits a closer look.

Well, now Amazon has done us all a huge favor by corralling all the hottest products into one section. Smart, right? Amazon's Internet Famous page includes everything that's recently gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, across categories: haircare, skincare, fashion, housewares and more.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these items, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready to shop the latest viral sensations. Scroll away!

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush

Because your scalp needs love too. (Photo: Amazon)

The mega-popular Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush is made of high-quality, soft silicone to deep clean the hair and scalp, cleansing your locks of dirt and residue from everyday pollution and product buildup. This handy-dandy shower accessory works for all hair types, wet or dry. (You may even want to get extras for your pets!)

With regular use, your hair and scalp will be healthier, stronger and cleaner than ever. Heeta's silicone bristles massage your scalp to ease itchiness and promote blood circulation while reducing dandruff and promoting smoother, shinier hair.

And if you're a scalp skeptic, don't fret. One five-star reviewer promises, "I immediately loved how soft the bristles are when applied to my scalp and that it didn’t tangle my hair. It’s so much better than using your hands or fingernails when lathering your shampoo up. After my first wash, I didn’t see any build-up. My hair was clean and fresh, and surprisingly smooth!"

Story continues

$8 $10 at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Machine

Carpet stains? Not here. (Photo: Amazon)

This nifty vac has been trending on TikTok since the start of the pandemic, and for good reason — it's truly a master at cleaning your carpet, car, upholstery, and literally any stained furniture. Tiktok users are certainly not the only ones obsessed with this handy (and dare we say it, cute) gizmo — more than 26,000 five-star Amazon shoppers swear by it, too.

"All I can say is WOW!" a shopper noted. "This little machine is amazing. I’m super embarrassed with how my recliner looked before, but it looks so great now. Super easy to assemble, clean, use and the perfect size to store. If you don’t have one or are considering DO IT!"

$108 $124 at Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Four-inch waffles are more fun! (Photo: Amazon)

If you think a single waffle is just right, you aren't alone. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker — an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — is an easy internet favorite. It's so cute, how can you not love it?

The mini waffle makers are available in 23 colors, take up minimal counter space, and make incredible (and totally tiny) waffles. It's so easy to use, too.

"Honestly this little guy is perfect. I had a bigger waffle maker that I had to lock the handle and then the whole thing flipped/rotated, and it constantly burned the waffles and made a mess. This one is the right price, easiest cleanup, and the smaller size just makes it so much more enjoyable to use and store," said one satisfied home chef.

Whip up single-serve dishes in under three minutes, from blueberry waffles to hash browns to paninis to pizzas! The nonstick surface promises a great result every time, plus it comes with a recipe book for all of your future mini creations!

$10 $13 at Amazon

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Face Oil

It's like sunshine in a bottle. (Photo: Amazon)

This luxe face oil is packed with good-for-you golden turmeric and Vitamin C, which act together to leave your skin radiant. It helps tackle signs of aging, too, and can be used both morning and night. Just check out the evidence on TikTok!

"I cannot live without this serum," shared one shopper. "It’s incredibly light yet illuminates my face and highlights wonderful. It’s not overly oily so it goes on like a serum but soaks right in. I like to use this first before I apply sunscreen and a small bit of blush and I’m out the door. This is amazing stuff!"

$34 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Cooluli Mini Fridge

Just over 8 inches high, this (very) mini fridge is as cute as it is cool. (Photo: Amazon)

Convenient and lightweight, the classic, portable Cooluli four-liter thermo-electric dual cooling/warming mini fridge is the ideal size for storing anything from food and drink to skin-care products and medication. The removable inner shelf and container basket allow you to maximize space and customize your storage solutions. With millions of views of the TikTok #cooluli hashtag, this gadget is a tried-and-true pint-size powerhouse!

One of the happy reviewers raved about Cooluli's work perks: "Very cute, very cold, no noise at all, looks cool on my desk! It’s great to not have to load a cooler and ice packs then unpack and wipe down and freeze packs again. I keep it on all day, turn off at the end of a 13-hour shift, turn it on the next morning and it cools in no time!"

$51 at Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Say hello to your hair's best friend. (Photo: Amazon)

You may have heard your hairstylist mention Olaplex, and while they're probably referring to the brand's in-salon treatment, there's one you can use on your own, too. The Repairing Treatment handles damaged (read: chemically processed and dyed) strands by mending broken bonds in hair, leaving it soft and smooth. A little goes a long way, and don't be afraid to leave it on for a few hours or even overnight — your hair will drink it up.

"I love this stuff!" a shopper shared. "I've got overprocessed hair and wish I had started using this stuff sooner. It brought my curls back to life after just one use!"

$28 at Amazon

Seasum Butt-Lift Leggings

Bottoms up. (Photo: Amazon)

Seasum's famous butt-lift leggings are major players on TikTok. These high-waisted compression tights are designed to instantly provide a "bubble butt," with strategically placed seams, colors and lifting materials. The textured leggings promise a smooth line and a natural butt-lift.

Dubbed "the TikTok Leggings," thanks to millions of views, Seasums are super stretchy, moisture-wicking and quick-drying.

"These leggings fit amazing and ... [are] comfortable too!" said one of many happy fans. "I was hesitant...but I’m so glad I ended up getting them. They aren't see-through whatsoever. ... The fabric is soft and so far I haven’t had any types of tears in them! I recommend getting them."

$21 at Amazon

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

Great all year, but essenial for summer. (Photo: Amazon)

If your skin tends to get oily throughout the day, forget the powder — instead, try this volcanic roller. Just roll it on your T-zone and anywhere else that's looking a little shiny, and it'll magically remove all that oil without adding any additional product to your face. Plus, if you have makeup on, it won't budge. Keep one in your purse, your desk, your makeup bag — this thing is truly genius.

"This rolling device is like pure magic," a shopper noted. "Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure!"

$10 $12 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.