Though TikTok is home to plenty of mortifying faux pas, bewitching cat clips and heartwarming mini-dramas, we love it most for the product recommendations. TikTokers have truly tried everything — from booty-lifting leggings to eccentric cleaning hacks — so when something goes viral on the all-powerful app, we pay attention. Well, big news! Amazon has gotten on board and started stocking these hot products, and a few of them are even on sale. The retail giant has done us a huge favor by corralling them all on its Internet Famous! page, and we've curated a list of some of the most popular products you should stock up on for a summer refresh — whether your beauty routine could use a boost or your house needs some perking up.

NEWGO Newgo Cold Eye Mask Great for soothing puffy eyes and easing migraine pain, this reusable eye mask uses gel beads that can be cooled in the freezer or refrigerator or heated in the microwave. The beads are encased in medical-grade PVC material and have soft fabric on one side for comfort. A wide elastic band keeps it all in place while you relax. $8 at Amazon

Ready to give those tired, puffy eyes a spa day? Treat them to a session with the Newgo Cold Eye Mask. The mask is filled with gel beads that you can freeze or heat up for a customized and soothing treatment. Over 17,000 shoppers rave about this mask for more than just de-puffing eyes.

"These eye masks are a game changer when I get a migraine," raved a five-star fan. "I will instantly grab it from my freezer and either start a bath with lights off or lay down and within 10 minutes my migraine is gone"

Mr. Coffee Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker This iced tea maker can brew up to two quarts of your fave tea in just a few minutes. It comes with a pitcher and removable steeping basket for easy cleaning. $33 at Amazon

As long as we're talking about summer refreshing, there are few things that can revive a palate like a glass of iced tea. This popular machine has garnered more than 14,000 five-star ratings, but more importantly, it can brew an ice cold pitcher in just minutes. For iced tea enthusiasts, that's a priceless feature.

"We recently bought a second one of these after we lost a part from one we had had for many years," shared a loyal fan. "They haven't changed a bit; all parts from old and new unit are interchangeable. And it still makes consistently excellent tea. It is very easy to use and has tea ready to drink after only a few minutes."

Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Color Sponge Change your cleaning game with this handy helper. Soft in warm water, firm in cool, the Scrub Daddy will stand up to nearly any dish grime you throw at it. $11 at Amazon

For 53,000 Amazon shoppers, the best sponge for the kitchen is the Scrub Daddy. Curious? This unique sponge is tough on caked-on pans and sink grime but safe to use on surfaces like glass, stainless steel and nonstick coatings.

"I happened to be watching a cleaning video on TikTok of all places, and the cleaner was marveling about this ridiculous-looking sponge," shared a rave reviewer. "I thought, what the heck, the price is right and I was getting tired of my sponges stinking. They are amazing! Ridges to get into crooks and crannies, a smile to wash cutlery, perfect size for your hand. I love them. It feels ridiculous, but they really are that useful."

ALIVER Aliver Foot Peel Mask This foot peel is designed to remove dead skin cells on the feet, revealing baby smooth skin. $9 at Amazon

It's sandal season! If your feet have been under cozy wool layers for the last six month, they might need some extra attention before you slip on your favorite slides. This foot peel mask promises to reveal baby-soft skin worth showing off. You use a booty to apply the mask which allows the formula to soak in and loosen hard, calloused skin. More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

"I had no idea what to expect from these," reported a rave reviewer. "After about three days the skin sheds like a snake. I was amazed and pleased. Beats going to the salon!!"

Stardrops Stardrops The Pink Stuff This miracle paste not only tackles kitchen and bathroom gunk; it safely cleans saucepans, grills, glass, paintwork, concrete floors and so much more – with the effort of just your weak little pinky. $5 at Amazon

TikTokers say The Pink Stuff is the best, fastest and cheapest way to get rid of just about any stain. All you do is put the cleaning paste on any spot you want to remove, and then scrub it away with a cloth or sponge. Cooks swear by it to get rid of stubborn smears on silverware, pots and pans, while parents insist it's the best product for removing permanent marker stains left behind by toddler Picassos. More than 115,000 five-star Amazon reviews make clicking "Add to Cart" a no-brainer.

"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer!"wrote one ecstatic shopper. "Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."

Hawaiian Shaved Ice Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine Easy to assemble and easy to use, this little machine creates fluffy, light shaved ice. Bonus: It comes with three block ice molds and a non-slip mat. $50 at Amazon

Geared up for frozen-treat season? This simple shaved ice machine gives you all the island vibes without getting on a plane. Over 10,000 five-star fans have enjoyed cool homemade heat-beaters from this handy machine.

"I bought this for my grandkids," shared a doting grandparent. "They loved it. I also bought the large set of flavors, cones, spoons, etc. They loved it so much they asked if they could take it home….well, Grandma can’t say no, so it was fun at my house while it lasted, but I am sure it is getting much use."

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths Made with cellulose and cotton, each dishcloth becomes soft to the touch when wet and is safe to use on just about any surface. They're absorbent enough to clean up spills, and strong enough to scrub a pot clean. $19 at Amazon

These reusable kitchen towels are made with sustainable cellulose and cotton to make them super absorbent. You can use them just like a regular paper towel, but they’re strong enough to scrub dishes with caked-on food. It didn’t take long for Amazon shoppers to catch on to their effectiveness — so far, these cloths have racked up more than 40,000 five-star reviews.

“You can really scrub with them," wrote a contented kitchen cleaner. "They never feel yucky like a sponge does ... I have soaked them in bleach, thrown them in the washer and they come out great every time. I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill I can compost them.”

Pure Daily Care Pure Daily Care Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer This gizmo produces a type of steam that's 10 times more effective in penetrating the skin. It also comes with a stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor for a thorough facial. $38 at Amazon

The NanoSteamer has just about everything you need for an at-home facial. It generates steam with ionic water particles which promises to hydrate your skin more effectively than regular steam. And if the air at your place it doubles as a humidifier. More than 29,000 five-star fans have raved about its results.

"Since I’ve been using this steamer while applying my skin care, I’ve noticed a dramatic change!" one said. " My pores appear smaller (my makeup has been looking so buttery and 'smoove'!). My skin is now retaining moisture and, best of all, I’ve noticed a change in my hyperpigmentation and overall texture of my skin."

WIBIMEN Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray Don't be a square! Round out those cocktails with ice spheres instead of cubes. This hard plastic tray releases its orbs with just a twist. Just add water, snap the close and freeze. $23 at Amazon

For classy cocktails, try swapping out your ice cubes for ice spheres. Did we mention there are special trays that can make these tiny balls of ice? There are. They work like a regular ice cube tray, only after you fill the tray with water, you pop a lid on top before putting it in the freezer. As the water chills, it expands and molds to the round depressions. Sounds complicated, but there are more than 8,000 shoppers who love it.

“Gotta be honest — I never loved looking at ice so much till getting this!” wrote a satisfied customer. “They pop out super easily, and I love that it comes with a storage container to build up the ice, plus a little scoop (so cute).”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.