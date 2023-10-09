The Internet’s Best Shapewear Is Up To 60% Off For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days



I know it feels like Amazon Prime Day was just here, but it’s nearly time for the fall savings event, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days—mark your calendars for October 10 and October 11. There are bound to be more marked-down items than one person could possibly parse through, so we’re breaking down all the best goodies to shop during the sale, like the best mattress deals, Apple Watch deals, and even the best TikTok-famous products. But for now, it’s all about the best shapewear deals.

I am a big proponent of shapewear. The right piece can solve undergarment conundrums, boost confidence, and amplify looks. But it often does so at a hefty price tag. Is this capitalism preying on our insecurities? Probably, but you don’t have to stand for it any longer because Amazon carries tons of options at affordable price points. From butt-lifting shorts to full slip dresses, you can shop for whatever it is you need. Better yet, you can look to customer reviews and photos to help inform your decisions. But if you want to make the most of the Big Deal Days, you better get a head start. Here, preview some of the best shapewear on Amazon to add to your cart ahead of the savings event.

Tummy Control Seamless Sculpting Thong Bodysuit

A thong bodysuit like this is perfect for wearing under just about anything—including jeans and a T-shirt.

Shop Now Tummy Control Seamless Sculpting Thong Bodysuit amazon.com $37.99

High-Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

These are the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon for a good reason. Smooth yourself out from the waist to mid-thigh with these shorts.

Shop Now High-Waisted Body Shaper Shorts amazon.com $25.19

Plus Size Seamless Full Body Bodysuit

I love that this has shorts because it will also help prevent chafing if worn under a dress or skirt.

Shop Now Plus Size Seamless Full Body Bodysuit amazon.com $29.99

Tummy Control Thong

Wearing a tight dress on a girl’s night out calls for a shaping thong.

Shop Now Tummy Control Thong amazon.com $15.99

Tummy Control High-Waisted Power Short

Don’t forget that Spanx is available to shop on Amazon. Stock up on all your favorites during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Shop Now Tummy Control High-Waisted Power Short amazon.com $34.00

Strapless Seamless Mid-Thigh Shaper Jumpsuit

Here’s another mid-thigh option, but this one is strapless, which makes it even more versatile.

Shop Now Strapless Seamless Mid-Thigh Shaper Jumpsuit amazon.com $29.99

Convertible Shapewear Shift with Built-in Bra & Anti-Static

All shapewear should have a built-in bra, IMHO. But anti-static? A new bar has been set.

Shop Now Convertible Shapewear Shift with Built-in Bra & Anti-Static amazon.com $41.74

Shapewear Slip

Feel snug and secure under any formal gown (or casual maxi dress!) with this longline slip.

Shop Now Shapewear Slip amazon.com $25.99

High-Waist Tummy Control Half-Slip

While this is both stomach smoothing and booty lifting, my favorite part is the silky smooth fabric.

Shop Now High-Waist Tummy Control Half-Slip amazon.com $18.99

Body Shaper Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

You shouldn’t have to choose between risqué necklines or shapewear. Opt for an open-chested shaper and get the best of both worlds.

Shop Now Body Shaper Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit amazon.com $14.99

