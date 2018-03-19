The Internet Can't Stop Making Fun of Ben Affleck's Giant Back Tattoo

After photos of Ben Affleck's enormous phoenix back tattoo surfaced, the internet couldn't help but notice—especially after he said it was fake.

What’s up with celebrities lying about their enormous tattoos?

In 2015, Ed Sheeran joked that the giant (and very difficult to miss) lion tattoo on his chest was fake, only to later reveal it’s real. And now, Ben Affleck is the latest to have apparently lied about his permanent ink.

The weirdest part of the Ben Affleck back tattoo is that he lied saying it was for a role AND THOUGHT WE WOULDNT FIND OUT — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 19, 2018

The 45-year-old actor was recently photographed without a shirt on the beach, and Twitter users were quick to point out that a massive phoenix tattoo he once said was fake is, in fact, inked on his body. In 2016, Affleck told Extra the tattoo was “fake for a movie” but, nope, the internet isn’t having it, with some people calling it “so ugly” and “so universally ridiculed.”

Next time you're feeling sad, remember that you're not Ben Affleck so you (probably) don't have a tattoo so big and so ugly and so universally ridiculed that you had to lie and say it was only temporary and just for a movie when it is so clearly not. (https://t.co/MQJfdA25tk) pic.twitter.com/sU72CUK4TG — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) March 18, 2018

When you realize the back tattoo is real and Ben Affleck was lying when he said it was for a movie. ???? pic.twitter.com/gsRk9cJGqB — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) March 18, 2018

One fan even pointed out that Sarah Jessica Parker liked an Instagram photo that poked fun at the tattoo.

Sarah Jessica Parker liking this Instagram post about Ben Affleck’s awful back tattoo is the funniest thing I have seen in 2018. pic.twitter.com/OIFNnlZSfv — Eva Palmer (@Eva_Palmer) March 18, 2018

Apparently, there’s even a Twitter account dedicated to the tattoo itself.

As CNN points out, Affleck’s former love interests have even called out just how large and—to put it nicely—eye-catching the tattoo is. Jennifer Lopez chimed in on an episode of What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2016, saying, “It’s awful, what are you doing."

“His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful,” she added.

While discussing their breakup that same year, Jennifer Garner had choice words about it. “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,’” she told Vanity Fair. “A phoenix rising from the ashes … Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.” Shaaade.