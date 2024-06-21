International Bridge Walk returns June 29

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault residents on both sides of the river will have a chance at a one-of-a-kind view on June 29 during the International Bridge Walk.

The annual walk draws in thousands of participants every year from both the Michigan and Ontario sides of Sault Ste. Marie.

The walk first began as a way to appreciate the engineers who created the bridge, and it eventually grew into an annual event where people get to see the twin Saults from an unusual perspective.

"The views are fantastic, especially during the locks construction. Walkers will have a great opportunity to see the locks from an aerial view," said Sault Michigan Chamber of Commerce Director Tony Haller. "You'll be able to see a lot of different things. You'll have a great view if a freighter is going by at the time."

Visitors get ready to make the walk across the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in 2023.

The walk is three miles long from end to end going only in one direction, as Canadian participants will take a bus to the American side before the walk, and American participants will be bused back across afterwards. Bicycles are no longer allowed on the walk, but wheelchair users are allowed if they are accompanied by someone who can push them.

The walk is organized by groups on both sides of the border, including both Ontario and Michigan chambers of commerce, Canadian and American law enforcement agencies as well as Lake Superior State University, which is hosting the site the walk begins from.

"We're glad we can work with the Sault Ontario Chamber of Commerce to make a nice event for the community and give people a chance to walk across the bridge," said Haller.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our coverage

Walkers will need to have some form of ID available, such as a passport or enhanced driver's license, just as they would when normally crossing the border. Participants age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult and must have a copy of their birth certificate.

No animals outside of required seeing-eye dogs will be allowed to participate and wheeled items outside of wheelchairs will not be permitted.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the LSSU Norris Center. Bus transportation costs $10 a person or $20 per family.

More rules and updates about the walk can be found on the event's Facebook page.

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: International Bridge Walk in Sault Ste. Marie returns June 29