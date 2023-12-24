Some interesting Santa stats to share with your kids on Christmas Eve

It’s the final countdown for the man in the red suit and his magical reindeer. And in case your kids have ALL the questions about the man behind that famous white beard, and his elaborate process for spreading joy and cheer, here’s a collection of fun stats about Santa you can share with them as he checks his list for the last time this year!

Santa and his wife, Mrs. Claus, both have Canadian passports. They were granted them in 2013, and according to Canadians, that means he’s a Canadian citizen .

Santa has special licenses from the U.S. government to fly, including a commercial space license from the FAA to fly to space to drop off presents at the International Space Station. He received it in 2020. He’s also proudly held his aeroplane license since 1927 .

In order to travel the entire world in a night, Santa’s sleigh has to go extremely fast–1,800 miles per second fast!

According to the Dairy Farmers of America’s estimates, Santa will drink nearly 900 million ounces or 6.9 million gallons of milk as he makes his way across the country on December 24! That’s enough milk to fill more than 10 Olympic-size swimming pools!

Santa has many names. While he’s known as Santa Claus or sometimes Kris Kringle in the United States, other countries call him by a different moniker. In the UK, he is known as Father Christmas. France calls him Papa Noël. Poland identifies him as St. Nicolas, and Germany gives him the longest name of Weihnachtsmann, which means “Christmas Man.”



The stories of Santa often mention the North Pole as his home, but there’s actually a Santa Claus Village in Finland that is said to have been built close to Santa’s hometown in Lapland, Finland.



Santa’s travels are tracked on Christmas Eve night by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and have been since 1955. You too can track Santa through NORAD’s app or online — it’ll give you the heads up of when you should be fast asleep!

