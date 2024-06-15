Interactive map: These are the public access beaches in North Carolina

(WGHP) — As summer approaches, you may be in the early stages of planning that beach vacation.

If you’re not a fan of the hustle and bustle of some of the more popular tourist attraction beaches in the Carolinas, you might be looking for something a little quieter.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has put together an interactive map showing where to find public access beaches in North Carolina and information about parking and costs.

The map displays information such as whether the beach has a gazebo, picnic tables, space to launch kayaks and much more.

